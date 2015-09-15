Samsung forum

General discussion

Do Blu Ray players "expire"? (no more firmware updates)

by CrockAlley / September 15, 2015 11:21 PM PDT

I just popped in season 5 of Adventure Time, and the ads play, then the menu screen appears. The music plays, but the episode selection does not show up. I did some googleing, and it seems this is a problem that some people are having with their players (the discs are not faulty).

Is my player too old? The most recent firmware update is from 2013. I have BD-D5700-ZA.

I'm a little annoyed that an expensive Blu Ray player will not play new Blu Ray discs. My mindset is very much planted in the VHS era. Is this an adjustment I have to make? Will I have to buy a new player every three years?

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Do Blu Ray players "expire"? (no more firmware updates)
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Do Blu Ray players "expire"? (no more firmware updates)
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
4 total posts
Collapse -
An industry issue.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 16, 2015 5:39 AM PDT

As you discovered BluRay has a rather nasty feature of studios able to issue a new DRM and break older players. I'm not going to dive into how it works or why.

So yes is the simple answer and so far no one has made a good court case about the issue you noted. That said I don't collect BluRay titles often. I read a lot when BluRay came out and decided they were looney.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
RE: Blu-ray Discs
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / September 17, 2015 9:14 AM PDT

I'm sorry to hear about the trouble you're having. Does the disc have any BD Live features on it? If so try disabling those, and see if it will play.


Regards,
HD Tech

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Nope
by CrockAlley / September 17, 2015 6:50 PM PDT
In reply to: RE: Blu-ray Discs

I turned off BD Live on my player, and that did not solve the problem.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Samsung forum 4 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.