Do all Samsung HDTVs have a buzzing sound issue?

Let's say there is no sound coming from a source. On any machine, device, or amplifier when you crank it up you should get some buzz or other noise or sound.
This is not a bug or a design flaw. I think lessons in physics, electronics and a detour talking about the big bang would get you all the details why this happens.
Hope this helps,
Bob
I currently have the Samsung LCD LN32B640 32" and when I turn the volumn up high there is a very annoying buzzing sound coming from the TV. So I was going to return it for a Samsung Plasma tomorrow and I just researched the Samsung PN50B550 and the reviews say it also has a buzzing sound.
Is this a problem with all Samsung TVs both LCD and Plasma?
Melanie