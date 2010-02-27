Samsung forum

General discussion

Do all Samsung HDTVs have a buzzing sound issue?

by melboogiedown / February 27, 2010 4:34 AM PST

I currently have the Samsung LCD LN32B640 32" and when I turn the volumn up high there is a very annoying buzzing sound coming from the TV. So I was going to return it for a Samsung Plasma tomorrow and I just researched the Samsung PN50B550 and the reviews say it also has a buzzing sound.

Is this a problem with all Samsung TVs both LCD and Plasma?

Melanie

10 total posts
Let's try this.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 27, 2010 7:43 AM PST

Let's say there is no sound coming from a source. On any machine, device, or amplifier when you crank it up you should get some buzz or other noise or sound.

This is not a bug or a design flaw. I think lessons in physics, electronics and a detour talking about the big bang would get you all the details why this happens.

Hope this helps,
Bob

Buzzing issues
by cohbraz / February 28, 2010 10:34 AM PST

Most plasma sets from all manufacturers will emit a faint buzzing noise from the set itself, that is their nature.

LCD sets tend to be much quieter. If the buzzing noise you hear gets louder the more you turn the volume up, the problem is in your source. If you are connected to a cable box with component cables, you most likely have a ground fault issue in that the cable line from the cable company either has a loose or no ground or is not grounded to your electrical meter ground.

Samsung PN50B860 Buzzing
by BAPAP1 / April 8, 2010 2:51 PM PDT

I purchased a Samsung PN50B860 after reading about the Panny Plasma black level issues posted hear and rolled the dice with my Samsung purchase. Plugged it in and with the audio muted, I'm hearing the buzzing noise everyones talking about. I'm only using OTA feed now but wondering what I should do. I still have time to buy an extended warranty but don't know if it would cover this issue if Samsung claims its normal. I went into my local BB store and didn't hear any buzz on the same model I have and there's plenty of interference that should cause it to buzz and it was silent. Will the buzzing get louder? Why would one set buzz and another be completely silent?

Samsung PN50B860 Buzzing
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / April 14, 2010 5:43 PM PDT

BAPAP1,

I would recommend, based on the posts here, that you exchange the unit if that's an option. There have been mixed responses with the repairs for this symptom, and I want you to be happy.

--HDTech

PN50C550 No Buzz
by sgrigory / April 8, 2010 11:23 PM PDT

I found the 2010 model 50" 550 model at Best Buy for the same price as the best internet price and paid the $100 sales tax to insure against the infamous buzz. I thought BB would just drop the box off and let me set it up but they said they had to be sure we got a picture before they left. So I was very pleased as I would just return it right then if it buzzed. The HDMI output from the Directv box was faulty so it took a while and I actually forgot about the buzz issue. (I thought the old Rear Projection TV HDMI was bad) I used the AV hook up to confirm a picture and am using Componet cables until I resolve the HDMI issue - great picture with both. Hooked up the Blue Ray DVD and it knocked my socks off.

Last night the wife and I had to stick our heads behind the TV to hear a faint buzz. Her hearing is very good and we hear nothing from the front standing right next to it. The TV was on all day so it should have buzzed if it is going to. The TV is about 1 foot from the wall. If this changes for the worse I will report back.

The BB delivery/setup crew was worth the $100 sales tax and return policy.

i think they all do
by dudebrohomie / September 18, 2011 2:43 PM PDT

just a simple google search returns all kinds of evidence that lots and lots of people are experiencing very abnormal buzzing from their incredibly expensive samsung tvs - lcd, plasma and led. we have an <2 year old 45" led 7 series and it buzzes like crazy. just looking at this blog post and the dozens if not hundreds of responses confirming the buzzing problem is incredibly disheartening. so middle finger to you, bob.
http://www.morgandavis.net/blog/2009/10/29/buzzing-about-samsung-led-tv-noise/

How I got rid of the Humming Noise on my Samsung Flat Screen
by WES05 / August 11, 2013 4:37 AM PDT

After playing with all the settings on the menu of my Samsung 42" TV, I still had the annoying humming noise.

So, I bought a Flat Screen Power Protector (two 2 AC outlets for AC surge protection and 1 pair coaxial connections for cable TV/satellite TV/HDTV surge protection) it cured the humming noise immediately.

I then connected the coaxial cable from the wall to the "In" post on the power protector and a second coaxial cable from the "out" post on the power protector to my HD cable box (or you can run it to your TV if you don't have a cable box).

The power protector I bought was made by Monster Power and can be bought at places like Walmart for about $20 or B&H on line for about $12.

samsung tv buzzing easy fix
by judybabygirl / April 21, 2014 1:54 PM PDT

One of the sound speakers on my samsung tv was always buzzing with certain sound frequencies. The speaker was not properly supported. I opened the case up and cut a pencil stub to support the speaker malfunctioning. I jammed it under the speaker,close to the screen on the side of the speaker, closed the case up and the sound is now perfect. No buzzing at all and sound quality is excellent! Easy fix.

get rid of buzzing noise
by judybabygirl / April 21, 2014 8:04 PM PDT

The speaker with annoying vibration buzz had the most wires going to it of the 2 speakers on my tv. Both speakers have support for their narrow sides but not for their long sides. The pencil stub put under one long side gave it needed support and stopped the buzzing. This is definitely a design flaw Samsung could so easily fix. The speakers are great but improperly supported.

