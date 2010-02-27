Do all Samsung HDTVs have a buzzing sound issue?

I found the 2010 model 50" 550 model at Best Buy for the same price as the best internet price and paid the $100 sales tax to insure against the infamous buzz. I thought BB would just drop the box off and let me set it up but they said they had to be sure we got a picture before they left. So I was very pleased as I would just return it right then if it buzzed. The HDMI output from the Directv box was faulty so it took a while and I actually forgot about the buzz issue. (I thought the old Rear Projection TV HDMI was bad) I used the AV hook up to confirm a picture and am using Componet cables until I resolve the HDMI issue - great picture with both. Hooked up the Blue Ray DVD and it knocked my socks off.



Last night the wife and I had to stick our heads behind the TV to hear a faint buzz. Her hearing is very good and we hear nothing from the front standing right next to it. The TV was on all day so it should have buzzed if it is going to. The TV is about 1 foot from the wall. If this changes for the worse I will report back.



The BB delivery/setup crew was worth the $100 sales tax and return policy.