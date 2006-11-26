TVs & Home Theaters forum

General discussion

DLP with viewing angle?

by winflop / November 26, 2006 1:35 PM PST

We are in the market for an HDTV in the 50-60" range. We want 1080p in part because we want to hook up a PC and the 1920x1080 resolution will be very nice. Also, we expect this to be our main TV for the next 10 years, by which we expect to see broadcasts in 1080p as well as more HD-DVD/Blu-ray stuff.

Our challenge is that we need a wide viewing angle of ~140 degrees due to the layout of our room (which we can't change). From what we've seen at the stores, many of the DLP and other rear projection models lose considerable brightness at about 100 degrees. We also are not going to spend $5K on a 1080p plasma at this size.

Any advice?

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: DLP with viewing angle?
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: DLP with viewing angle?
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
3 total posts
Collapse -
I wouldn't hold my breath for 1080p broadcasting
by NM_Bill / November 26, 2006 11:37 PM PST

but, to cut to the chase - plasma will provide better acute angle viewing than LCD & DLP.

Are you sure you would never be able to flip the use of your room 90 degrees? Its kind of a shame as it is. It's just not civilized to treat people that way (viewing from more than 45 degrees off center.)

You should positively confirm the parameters of your viewing angle dilemma at showroom displays. My own feeling is that LCD won't be so problematic for you as DLP.

My main set happens to be DLP. It is the bargain route into big screen. I am quite satisfied, but acknowledge the off angled problems. New big LCDs are so nice; they deserve a good looking at.

That said, plasma may very well be your better choice.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Just some FYI to to what NM_BIll wrote.
by jcrobso / November 27, 2006 12:07 AM PST

The widest viewing angle is PLASMA!!! Then LCD direct view.
In RP sets(DLP, LCoS, LCD) the LCoS sets(JVC, Sony) have the widest viewing angle.
Go to a store and spend sometime looking at sets from different angles not just straight on.
1080p/24 will only be from HD-DVD/B-Ray disks and some video games. It will never be broadcast over the air or satellite and I doubt cable. Maybe someday over fiber, but I'm not holding my breath.
I would take a really good 720p set over a low end 1080i/p set.
In the 50~60" size Plasma cost less than direct view LCD.
1080p sets are still expensive, if a B-Ray player is in your future then it maybe worth the cost. John

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to TVs & Home Theaters forum 3 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.