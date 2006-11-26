DLP with viewing angle?

but, to cut to the chase - plasma will provide better acute angle viewing than LCD & DLP.
Are you sure you would never be able to flip the use of your room 90 degrees? Its kind of a shame as it is. It's just not civilized to treat people that way (viewing from more than 45 degrees off center.)
You should positively confirm the parameters of your viewing angle dilemma at showroom displays. My own feeling is that LCD won't be so problematic for you as DLP.
My main set happens to be DLP. It is the bargain route into big screen. I am quite satisfied, but acknowledge the off angled problems. New big LCDs are so nice; they deserve a good looking at.
That said, plasma may very well be your better choice.
We are in the market for an HDTV in the 50-60" range. We want 1080p in part because we want to hook up a PC and the 1920x1080 resolution will be very nice. Also, we expect this to be our main TV for the next 10 years, by which we expect to see broadcasts in 1080p as well as more HD-DVD/Blu-ray stuff.
Our challenge is that we need a wide viewing angle of ~140 degrees due to the layout of our room (which we can't change). From what we've seen at the stores, many of the DLP and other rear projection models lose considerable brightness at about 100 degrees. We also are not going to spend $5K on a 1080p plasma at this size.
Any advice?