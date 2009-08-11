stangeljl18,
Samsung televisions aren't supported by their software. I'll be happy to pass up your comments, but I can't comment on the partnership, or lack of, between the two companies.
--HDTech
There are plenty of people (myself being one of them) that would love to get this issue resolved and have TVersity work without hacking the profile or not having complete support.
This thread contains an investigation as to the communication issues between the 2.
http://forums.tversity.com/viewtopic.php?f=2&t=10992&st=0&sk=t&sd=a
It seems that some people even lost functionality by upgrading firmware.
If you could work directly with the development team to work this out, there would be a lot more happy Samsung owners who bought this TV hoping to use the DLNA feature and were greatly dissapointed by it.
Thanks,
Jeremy