Samsung forum

General discussion

DLNA software for MAC OS

by dekinio / December 9, 2009 6:11 AM PST

Hello!

I just buy new iMac...and at home I have Samsung LCD TV LE40B750.
On windows i use Samsung PC share manager....and now I need software for MAC OS (must support subtitle, .mkv).

Thnx!

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: DLNA software for MAC OS
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: DLNA software for MAC OS
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
14 total posts
Collapse -
DLNA for MAC OS
by dekinio / December 9, 2009 6:54 AM PST

Can sombeody please help me...


Thnx!

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
DLNA for MAC OS
by dekinio / December 9, 2009 4:50 PM PST
In reply to: DLNA for MAC OS

??????

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Just so you know.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 9, 2009 11:51 PM PST
In reply to: DLNA for MAC OS

If I google this issue it appears it's not limited to Samsung. DLNA for Apple machines is lagging to non-existent. Rather than post here, research what can be used instead.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
DLNA for MAC OS
by dekinio / December 10, 2009 6:22 AM PST
In reply to: Just so you know.

I search on google and I didnt find a program for MAC OS which support subtitle and MKV format...If you find let me know.

Expert please help...

Thnx!

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
If you follow the discussions.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 11, 2009 3:21 AM PST
In reply to: DLNA for MAC OS

It's clear that all formats will never be supported. After awhile you tend to go deaf when you read this and then go back to using what works rather than worry about MKV.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Twomkymedia Server
by Hubert, G / December 11, 2009 3:12 AM PST

I have not long bought this program. http://www.twonkymedia.com/ It streams no worries at all over my wireless network (I have the additional Samsung Wireless Dongle). Only drama so far is the .mkv files aren't supported. There is a work around, but I haven't tried it yet.

Hope this helps,

H.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Twomkymedia Server
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / December 11, 2009 8:18 AM PST
In reply to: Twomkymedia Server

I have also read that Serviio is an option for Mac users.

--HDTech

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
DLNA for MAC OS
by dekinio / December 11, 2009 9:08 PM PST
In reply to: Twomkymedia Server

When software dont support MKV format...OK. But Twonky doesnt support subtitle...and that is very important for me.

So anather software for MAC?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
DLNA software for MAC OS
by dekinio / December 13, 2009 5:52 AM PST
In reply to: DLNA for MAC OS

...

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
MediaLink
by Ryde21 / December 25, 2009 3:59 AM PST

I'm using MediaLink from NullRiver, and it's working fine.

But, ...
I also would like to forward a streaming WebTV on my Mac to the TV using the DLNA. Anyone who knows how to do ?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
DLNA Software that works
by Reefer1000 / January 23, 2011 8:08 PM PST

Dekinio,
after much searching myself i have found the Vuse works very well and is free. The tv recognises the vuse file as a source and you can click straight into the videos from the remote and start watching. The only thing is functions like FF and RW don't work always. I tried serviio and all i can get to work are the home videos i have loaded on to my mac.
Hope this helps if you haven't already got an app that works..

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Serviio
by magman84 / December 25, 2009 5:31 AM PST
In reply to: Twomkymedia Server

I've tried Serviio and only I've done streaming of jpeg.

MediaLink doesn't work. List files but it doesn't play them.

I'm using this software over a wireless network. Could be this the problem?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
MediaLink
by Ryde21 / December 26, 2009 1:43 AM PST
In reply to: Serviio

Jpeg works excellent wireless from my iMac to my Samsung Tv.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Samsung forum 14 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.