DLNA software for MAC OS

Can sombeody please help me...
Thnx!
Hello!
I just buy new iMac...and at home I have Samsung LCD TV LE40B750.
On windows i use Samsung PC share manager....and now I need software for MAC OS (must support subtitle, .mkv).
Thnx!
I have not long bought this program. http://www.twonkymedia.com/ It streams no worries at all over my wireless network (I have the additional Samsung Wireless Dongle). Only drama so far is the .mkv files aren't supported. There is a work around, but I haven't tried it yet.
Hope this helps,
H.
Dekinio,
after much searching myself i have found the Vuse works very well and is free. The tv recognises the vuse file as a source and you can click straight into the videos from the remote and start watching. The only thing is functions like FF and RW don't work always. I tried serviio and all i can get to work are the home videos i have loaded on to my mac.
Hope this helps if you haven't already got an app that works..
