The NT maachines I work with have SP6 installed. I've been asked to install software that includes a secondary installation of Java Runtime Environment engine. Both software seem install well and at the end of the installation rquest a reboot. After the reboot I attempt to launch the software and I get a an error window: The window title has Java.exe on it. The message in the window is as follows: The procedure entry point SHGetSpecialFolderPathA could not be found in the dynakic link library Shell32.dll.



My research on this error message has brought me to a possible solution which indicates that a newer version of Sehll32.dll needs to be installed. The version of Shell32.dll that is on the NT workstations right now is 4.0; the newer version needed is 4.7x



I was able to find the newer versoin and downloaded, hoping to be able to install it with relative ease. Part of my research pointed to re-installing the latest Internet Explorer version (6.0); Shell32.dll works closely with IE. However, that left the verson back at 4.0. I later discovered from other posts on the WEB that the only way to get IE to install the later version of Shell32.dll (Ver. 4.7x) is to unistall IE 6.0 and install IE 4.01, then reinstall IE 6.0 again. That, according to the WEB community, seems to preserve the newer version of Shell32.dll. Since I've had a hard time finding IE 4.01, I've not gone that route, though just a few minutes ago I found IE 5.01 in one of my disks. So, I'm going to try using it to install the newer Shell32.dll file. It seems like a very long way around to doing this. I was hoping there was a shorter way around it.



Any additional suggestions would be appreciated. Thanks.