Distributing Promo Codes?

by VideoHsu / July 4, 2011 1:38 PM PDT

Hi all!

I've updated my Mac App and it is now available in the Mac App Store. (Total Video Converter on the Mac App Store)
Since I am a silent reader in this forum for some time I would like to
gift some promo codes for "Total Video Converter". According to the guidelines,
advertising or spamming is prohibited. My question is: Would this be
considered advertisement? If not, what would be the appropriate forum to
post the codes?

Maybe it would be a good idea to create a topic for this like in the macrumors forum?

Thanks in advance!

All Answers

Answer
Unlikely.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 5, 2011 12:55 AM PDT

My bet is that it would be taken as spam and silently removed.

The second reason is that title was spammed and again, many silent removals.

The final reason is that for most of us, the free title HANDBRAKE along with a few others do fine.
Bob

Answer
We appreciate the friendly gesture..
by Lee Koo (ADMIN) CNET staff/forum admin / July 5, 2011 3:59 AM PDT

But in the past we've had too many advertisers promoting Video converters within these forums, which has left a bad taste in our mouths. So as much as it is nice to have you offer these promo codes to our members, I'm going to have to decline the offer. We do appreciate you asking before posting.

Thank you.
-Lee
CNET Community

thank you
by VideoHsu / July 5, 2011 2:14 PM PDT

thank you for your reply.

