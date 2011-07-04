Distributing Promo Codes?

My bet is that it would be taken as spam and silently removed.
The second reason is that title was spammed and again, many silent removals.
The final reason is that for most of us, the free title HANDBRAKE along with a few others do fine.
Bob
Hi all!
I've updated my Mac App and it is now available in the Mac App Store. (Total Video Converter on the Mac App Store)
Since I am a silent reader in this forum for some time I would like to
gift some promo codes for "Total Video Converter". According to the guidelines,
advertising or spamming is prohibited. My question is: Would this be
considered advertisement? If not, what would be the appropriate forum to
post the codes?
Maybe it would be a good idea to create a topic for this like in the macrumors forum?
Thanks in advance!