They told me it would take 2 weeks or more for software upgrade. I was also told that all vip211 had this same problem. I own there old 811 which I have never had a problem with I run d.v.i. out with a d.v.i to h.d.m.i. cable and optical audio out to my Denon amp. so I guess you will have to suffer using componit cables until problem is solved in closing do you have VOOM its a great hi-def add on for only $5.00 more per month please let us know how everything works out for you stewee
Does anyone having problem with the hdmi output?
My Dishnetwork vip 211 hdmi output just stop working after about 2 weeks. I talked with tech support and they told me that I should use the componet output, instead of the hmdi output is not working. Also tech said, engineering is working on it and check back often for future software update. Thanks for any reply.