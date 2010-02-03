Display Problems with W7

Windows 7 forum

by Saltrams / February 3, 2010 10:37 PM PST

I have newly built the machine with the attached spec (see end) & installed Windows 7 (32bit). I used the upgrade advisor prior to the clean installation & got a "clean bill of health" as far as supporting Windows 7 (only my old Skype phone was not supported). I was quite surprised that my 4 year old graphics card was supported but as that is the costliest bit of kit for a new build, I decided to go with it and upgrade later when I have the cash. Everything appeared to go well with the installation and I got to the first boot logon screen OK but when I logged on my monitor displayed a blue & black fine zig-zag pattern so I had to restart and then when I logged on it worked OK & I had a normal display. I installed my motherboard drivers from the CD in the order: Chipset, SATA, Asus EPU (performance tool), audio & then LAN. I didn't install the Gainward graphics driver (v old now)as Windows Update had listed an nVidia 7950GT updated driver as a recommended update. After the motherboard's drivers I went to Windows Update and did the critical Win7 updates and then the nVidia update. After the graphics driver I restarted & only got that same blue zigzag screen, so I went to safe mode & did a system restore which worked OK. After a while of the machine functioning fine, I went away & the screen saver kicked-in which made the blue zigzags reappear. I restarted, turned off the screen saver so that doesn't cause it now. I've installed Nero9 (and then it's update "reloaded") but trying to open Show Time causes the blue zigzags again. Since then I've re-tried the graphics drivers direct from nVidia as opposed to Windows Update, installed the monitor driver and its update, swapped the DVI cable to the other output socket on the card and removed Nero Reloaded all to no avail. I've also swapped the graphics card for another identical one (my old system ran 2 cards on SLI) which means it isn't one faulty card, although I still think that the card's compatibility is the issue here.
So, should I splash out on a Radeon 4890/5770 or even 5850 or does anyone think that there may be another cause to this display problem? I haven't activated Win7 yet, so I could flatten it & start again - which I'll do anyway if I get the new graphics card.
Spec:-
Asus M479XTD EVO motherboard
AMD Phenom II X4 955 3.2Ghz CPU
Kingston KVR1333 D3E9 SK2 4Gb (4x1Gb) DDR3 RAM
**Gainward "Golden Sample" nVidia GeForce 7950GT Bliss 512Mb graphics card (to be upgraded asap)
Western Digital Caviar Black 500Gb SATAII HDD; in a
Zalman ZM-2HC2 heatpipe HDD cooler
Zalman ZM1000-HP 1000watt PSU
Zalman CNPS9900 LED copper CPU cooler

contained within an Antec 1200 case with 5 cooling fans.
Samsung SyncMaster 226cw monitor

12 total posts
So tell us.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 3, 2010 11:16 PM PST

1. If you tried to set the resolution and refresh to match the display.

2. I you installed a monitor driver. AKA the monitor.inf file.

The feeling I get is you expected the driver to know what resolutions and refresh rates work. Sadly the PC and Windows is still in the stone age here. We get to help it along.

Bob

There was bound to be something I left out....
by Saltrams / February 4, 2010 12:06 AM PST
In reply to: So tell us.

even though my message looked like War & Peace!
No, I didn't manually set the res & refresh. Win7 did it when it installed - I saw it happen - and the current settings have "recommended" written by them: However I've also checked the monitor manual & the currently applied settings are correct 1680 x 1050 @ 60Mhz.
I did install the monitor driver from the CD supplied; the problem still happened, then I updated the driver by a recommended Windows Update and still the problem remains. I've been to the Samsung site to check for an update but the listed driver is dated April 2007 & only mentions (up to) Vista. The monitor isn't new incidentally, I got it in late 2007.

Try
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 4, 2010 12:35 AM PST

Pulling back on the rates one notch.

There is an issue with ATI drivers. Sometimes you don't want the latest. Easiest direction? Use the version that works.
Bob

The refresh rates? Down to 50Mhz you mean?
by Saltrams / February 4, 2010 12:54 AM PST
In reply to: Try

OK, I'll give it a go.

Alas I don't understand what you mean about the ATI drivers issue. Why do I have ATI drivers when my graphics card is nVidia - they are direct competitors are they not? Or is that the essential problem & I just don't get the joke. Maybe I should post in Newbies - just when you think you understand something....

Ford, Chevy.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 4, 2010 1:20 AM PST

Sorry I got the name wrong. The issue happens to all of them.

Yes. Try 50Hz or a lower setting of pixels. There is another reason for this failure besides the card. The display. Sometimes they lose the ability to display the rated pixels and refresh rate. Very annoying to owners who want to know why.
Bob

One question
by Jimmy Greystone / February 4, 2010 1:45 AM PST

One question that doesn't appear to have been addressed in your post here. Is this a permanent pattern, or does it only happen when you do certain things?

Only certain things
by Saltrams / February 4, 2010 3:06 AM PST
In reply to: One question

and so far those things are - screensaver, Nero Show Time, Windows Media Centre, updating the nVidia driver and recently (after previous suggestion) changing the refresh rate of the monitor.
Does that tell you anything?

Same zig zag lines with the same nVidia graphics card
by user0702 / April 10, 2010 7:56 AM PDT
In reply to: Only certain things

I'm having the same problem, I was thinking it had to do with my graphics card, only to come across you have the same problem with the identical graphics card I have, the Gainward "Golden Sample" nVidia GeForce 7950GT Bliss 512Mb graphics card.

I updated the software, only to make it worse. Tried updating it from the nVidia web site with the same result - now I can't see anything but the zig zag lines. I had to enter Windows in safe mode and unistall the update to be able to see the screen. The zig zag lines appear whenever I change the refresh rate, open a picture or start the screensaver.

Anyone came up with a solution yet?!? Sad

A rather useless reply I'm afraid
by Saltrams / April 10, 2010 8:33 PM PDT

but my solution was to get a Sapphire HD5770 1GB VAPOR-X Graphics Card, which works beautifully, but isn't any kind of help with the nVidia card. I suppose at least it does confirm that nothing else is wrong with the set-up and installation, which might be a small consolation? Good luck!

better than no reply at all ;)
by user0702 / April 10, 2010 8:44 PM PDT

Yeah, well, throw away the nVidia graphics card does seem like the only solution.
Unfortunately, I'm low on cash at the moment, so I'm going back to XP. I heared of the SP3 Nasa version that apparently is the quickest Windows OS ever, so I'm gonna try my luck there. Happy

Thanks anyway! Happy

The zig zag lines appear whenever I change the refresh rate,
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 10, 2010 8:56 PM PDT

"The zig zag lines appear whenever I change the refresh rate, open a picture or start the screensaver."

This is NOTHING WRONG when you get zig zap lines when you change the refresh rate to what a monitor can't support. HOWEVER there is a growing thought that maybe the time has come to make the hardware and machines more locked down so owners can't make changes that don't work. I'll now write why today.

The PICTURE or SCREENSAVER can point to a directx or monitor driver omission. Many owners don't know why this matters but we may have a fix.

Ok, in Windows 7 the old way to set DirectX refresh is gone so I'll note what I found without much comment. Pick from http://www.google.com/search?hl=en&client=directx&q=HKLM\Software\Microsoft\DirectDraw\ForceRefreshRate

