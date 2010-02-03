Display Problems with W7

I have newly built the machine with the attached spec (see end) & installed Windows 7 (32bit). I used the upgrade advisor prior to the clean installation & got a "clean bill of health" as far as supporting Windows 7 (only my old Skype phone was not supported). I was quite surprised that my 4 year old graphics card was supported but as that is the costliest bit of kit for a new build, I decided to go with it and upgrade later when I have the cash. Everything appeared to go well with the installation and I got to the first boot logon screen OK but when I logged on my monitor displayed a blue & black fine zig-zag pattern so I had to restart and then when I logged on it worked OK & I had a normal display. I installed my motherboard drivers from the CD in the order: Chipset, SATA, Asus EPU (performance tool), audio & then LAN. I didn't install the Gainward graphics driver (v old now)as Windows Update had listed an nVidia 7950GT updated driver as a recommended update. After the motherboard's drivers I went to Windows Update and did the critical Win7 updates and then the nVidia update. After the graphics driver I restarted & only got that same blue zigzag screen, so I went to safe mode & did a system restore which worked OK. After a while of the machine functioning fine, I went away & the screen saver kicked-in which made the blue zigzags reappear. I restarted, turned off the screen saver so that doesn't cause it now. I've installed Nero9 (and then it's update "reloaded") but trying to open Show Time causes the blue zigzags again. Since then I've re-tried the graphics drivers direct from nVidia as opposed to Windows Update, installed the monitor driver and its update, swapped the DVI cable to the other output socket on the card and removed Nero Reloaded all to no avail. I've also swapped the graphics card for another identical one (my old system ran 2 cards on SLI) which means it isn't one faulty card, although I still think that the card's compatibility is the issue here.

So, should I splash out on a Radeon 4890/5770 or even 5850 or does anyone think that there may be another cause to this display problem? I haven't activated Win7 yet, so I could flatten it & start again - which I'll do anyway if I get the new graphics card.

Spec:-

Asus M479XTD EVO motherboard

AMD Phenom II X4 955 3.2Ghz CPU

Kingston KVR1333 D3E9 SK2 4Gb (4x1Gb) DDR3 RAM

**Gainward "Golden Sample" nVidia GeForce 7950GT Bliss 512Mb graphics card (to be upgraded asap)

Western Digital Caviar Black 500Gb SATAII HDD; in a

Zalman ZM-2HC2 heatpipe HDD cooler

Zalman ZM1000-HP 1000watt PSU

Zalman CNPS9900 LED copper CPU cooler



contained within an Antec 1200 case with 5 cooling fans.

Samsung SyncMaster 226cw monitor