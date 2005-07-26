Disk read error - Please help

Get into the Bios, and see if the disk is listed as primary drive. I don't know what bios you have, but I access it by pressing 'del' on first splash screen. If the disk is not listed start by checking all connections.
My laptop seemed to have crashed last night and I am having a hard time figuring out what the next step is. The situation - my machine froze and when I restarted it, I was given an error message "Disk read error, press CTRL+ALT+DEL". Unfortunately, this didn't do anything.
Can someone please tell me what my next step is? I am assuming that I need to try a boot disk, but I can't locate mine. Can I download one? Afterwards, what is my next step? Run a virus scan and a repair on the hard drive?
My specs: Dell Latitude D600 w/ Windows XP.
Any direction would be greatly appreciated.
Thanks.