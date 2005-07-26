PC Hardware forum

General discussion

Disk read error - Please help

by jburian / July 26, 2005 3:13 AM PDT

My laptop seemed to have crashed last night and I am having a hard time figuring out what the next step is. The situation - my machine froze and when I restarted it, I was given an error message "Disk read error, press CTRL+ALT+DEL". Unfortunately, this didn't do anything.

Can someone please tell me what my next step is? I am assuming that I need to try a boot disk, but I can't locate mine. Can I download one? Afterwards, what is my next step? Run a virus scan and a repair on the hard drive?

My specs: Dell Latitude D600 w/ Windows XP.

Any direction would be greatly appreciated.

Thanks.

BIOS Again
by phantazy / July 26, 2005 9:23 AM PDT

Get into the Bios, and see if the disk is listed as primary drive. I don't know what bios you have, but I access it by pressing 'del' on first splash screen. If the disk is not listed start by checking all connections.

Disk read error - Please help
by jcrobso / July 28, 2005 1:30 AM PDT

Well, no easy way out.
Most likely your HD is going bad, get a new one.
You will need to find your XP CD and recovery CDs that came with your Dell. So you can reinstall.
You can dowonload from bootdisk.com, XP has 6 boot disks version specific.
Now you might be able to do a temp fix by getting one of thies adapters.
http://www.cablestogo.com/product.asp?cat%5Fid=906&sku=17705&engine=adwords!654&keyword=%28laptop+hard+drive+adapter%29
Remove you HD from the laptop, plug it into the adapter and to the cesomdary IDE cahnnel on a PC and use scandisk to try to "fix" the HD. If it works, remember it is only a temp "fix". Get two adapters anf try to clone the old HD to the new one. John

