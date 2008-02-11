Disk boot failure--am I out of luck?

Hi,



I have an HP Pavilion 8760C, 733 mhz processor. I purchased it back in August 2000 (yep, it's an oldie and a slow one at that!). In June 2004, the original hard drive failed. I took it to a local computer repair shop, which told me that the drive was unsalvagable. I replaced it with a Maxtor hard drive and updated the RAM. I also upgraded from Win 98 to Win Xp sometime in 2003 or 2004. It's been running fine--nothing fast or special, but it was getting the job done as our printing station, word processor, quick email station, etc (my husband and I both have laptops). It would give the message that it was running low on virtual memory when we had too many explorer windows or media open, but closing them usually resolved this issue. Well, I turned the computer on this morning to check my email. Things were working fine. I left for a few hours and when I came home, the screen was entirely black with the message "disk boot failure".



I tried restarting and noticed that it's not recognizing the hard drive at startup. Naturally, this also means that when I insert the Win XP boot disk, it tells me it doesn't recognize any hard drives. I opened up the computer, checked the connections and tried a different power supply. Still the same problem.



So, my question is, am I out of luck and is the drive just dead? Or is there any chance that the cables are dead and the drive is fine? I'm not hearing the clicking or strange noises like I did when my first one failed. Then again, I was gone for about 5 hours, so I don't know what happened in the moments leading up to the failure. Nothing was open on the computer except my Mulberry email client. Despite our first rash of bad luck and my repeated reminders, my husband has not been backing up his school work in the past few months. I'm going to buy a new desktop since there is no point to updating the old one again, but I'm wondering if there is anything I can do to get the data off the hard drive, beyond bringing it to an expert? And if that is recommended, does anyone have a ballpark on cost?



Thanks!



Joy