disk boot failure

by Chinto / February 21, 2005 8:55 AM PST

I am currently tryin to help out a freind with his 2 comps and they both have disk boot failure insert system disk and press enter ..I tried many things still comes to that.Hard drive is not found in bios either..these comps are both p2 with their own hard drives.Thats what gets me is its 2 different comps with same prob.Ohh boy any help at all would be much appreciated thanks.

Collapse -
and more
by Chinto / February 21, 2005 8:59 AM PST
i can hear/feel the hard drive running .I pulled the battery/unplugged from house and let it sit for 5-10 min .tried different ribbons,made sure they were snug,bios set to default yes i can boot from floppy .
also
when i start up from floppy it says
windosw98 has dectected that drive C does not contain a calid fat or fat32 partition.there are several possible causes.
1:the drive may need to be partitioned.to create a partition on the drive fun fdisk from the ms dos command promt
2:you may be using third party disk partitioning software.if you are using this type of software remove the emergency boot disk and restart your computer from a floppy disk
3:some viruses also cause your drice C to not register.you can use a virus scanning program to check your computer for viruses.
the diagnostic tools werfe successfully loaded to drive C
device driver not found:'MSCD001'
no valid cd rom device drivers selected
to get help,type help and press enter
A:\>
any help would be greatly appreciated thanks in advance

Collapse -
Hard drives do come and go....
by Michael Geist / February 21, 2005 9:37 AM PST
and on a 98 system 5-6 years old, your's is likely gone. You can try the drives makers disk utility but if the Bios shows nothing, it's time to go shopping.

Collapse -
these are good
by Chinto / February 22, 2005 12:03 PM PST

these were tested before i tried them in these boxes and they were good.

Collapse -
Now you get to retest them.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 22, 2005 12:09 PM PST
However I don't see much in the way of details. No make/models of the parts involved, if the motherboard BIOS is current, allows these hard disks and the gritty details of IDE cable types, jumpers and ... a story.

Bob

