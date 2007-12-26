I didn't renew and wanted to hand them back the gear. They wouldn't accept the dish, wiring and electronics. Told me to toss in the trash.
Please don't be surprised if Dishnetwork terminate the services of your equipments without your acknowledgement and charge you for $500 without returning the equipments. Also, don't be surprise with Un-professional services from Dishnetwork's Supervisor Customer services.
Dishnetwork's customer services is not even closed to services in the fast food restaurant. What a shame for a pioneer of Dishnetwork company. From now on everyone i know will heard a story of un-professional and rude of Dishnetwork company.