Have you checked whether the Denon has an "A/V Sync" or "Lip Sync" adjustment? My Harman Kardon has A/V Sync and it can change the delay in steps of plus or minus 1 millisecond.
My RCA HDTV does not have the sync feature so I have to listen via the HK if I want the sound sync'd.
Audio and vidio are a bit out of sync. Dish has replaced 2 boxes and has replaced almost evewrything in the system but I still have this problem I run h.d.m.i. straight to the t.v and audio thru optical straight to 3805 Denon amp. both h.d.m.i. and optical are o0f a bit just asking if any of you fine folks have had this problem have a nice day to all my friends here good day steweee