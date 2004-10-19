Discard Hard Drive

yes
I have an IBM 60 GB hard drive that has crashed arter 2 1/2 years that I want to discard. Erasing with software is not an option. Would physically opening the drive & breaking the platters make it safe to toss?
Do take apart the HD and then toss everything but the platters. Take those platters and torch them or cut them with a metal cutter, then burn. Take to a recycling place, dump them or toss into river. Personally, I use a pgm. call killdisk from website of same name and run the pgms. 3-times which will erase upto military std. of any data, provided of course you can access the HD. Otherwise, the physical torture will do fine.
good luck -----Willy
Thanks Willy but I do not need anything on that hard drive. Everything I needed was backed up to another hard drive. In an attempt to salvage the use of this hd I had removed all of the NTFS partitions, repartitioned all of the hd to one partition & formatted it to FAT 32. This allowed me to use Norton Ghost for compressed images. While performing the 5th backup using Ghost, the hd froze, which is how it performed when it was originally running Windows XP HE SP2 in NTFS. This was due to the installation of a fancy sidebar program that I have sence forgotten the name.
