Disabling Picasa Forum

by harryrutten / March 5, 2012 7:07 AM PST

I am not sure how I got every Picasa Forum Question in my E mail but now I would like to eliminate receiving them. I Filtered out Picasa; the questions goes to the trash folder. How can I eliminate this from my email completely?

All Answers

If It's A CNET Forum, The Discussion May Be "Tracked"
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / March 5, 2012 7:57 AM PST
In reply to: Disabling Picasa Forum

As such, you would automatically get an email message for every discussion you tracked.. Change that by clicking on the drop-down arrow next to your profile name in the upper right, then select "Profile".. At the "Profile" page, you'll see a section named: "Tracked Discussion". Look through that area and if you don't want email messages to be sent regarding those discussions, remove them from the list.

In the future, choose to avoid the Tracked Discussion option.

Hope this helps.

Grif

Answer
Did you ever
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / March 5, 2012 9:14 PM PST
In reply to: Disabling Picasa Forum
