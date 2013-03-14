Disabling "Automatically Expand Tables," not working.

I am using Excel for Mac 2011. I was trying out the "Automatically Expand Tables As I Type" function. Now I can't disable it. It is checked off in the Tables preference. I deleted the Excel preference and restarted Excel. The cell still auto expands when I type. I checked again to make sure "Automatically Expand Tables...," and it is off. So what am I missing here?
