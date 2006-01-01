Digital SLR with great low light and color performance?

Since you are photographing a 3 dimentional object, a camera that performs well in low light is just a part of the answer.



When you start doing ''close focus'' shots, you get into depth of field.



Rule of thumb: more light means greater depth of field.



Here is an example of depth of field:

The camera was a Canon 20D with a 50mm f1.8 lens.

The lens was 16 inches from the model car.

Lighting was a 13Watt fluorescent desk lamp.

...(overhead and to the front, & 16 inches from the model car)



First shot is with aperture set at f2.8 and shutter at 1/50th of a second.



http://img.photobucket.com/albums/v159/randol9p9/IMG_0184800.jpg



Second shot is with aperture set at f11 and shutter at about 1/3 of a second.



http://img.photobucket.com/albums/v159/randol9p9/IMG_0187B800.jpg



A tripod was used for both shots.



I was shooting in aperture priority mode:

I set the aperture and the camera sets the shutter speed.



The first shot is about what you would get if you had the camera in auto mode. Notice that the area that is infocus (front to rear) is very narrow.



The second shot has a much better depth of field due to stopping down the aperture to f11, but you pay a penalty of needing a very slow shutter speed. You must have a tripod for such a shot.



To improve this situation.....add more light.



