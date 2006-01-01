Cameras forum

General discussion

Digital SLR with great low light and color performance?

by recycleben / January 1, 2006 3:56 AM PST

I'm looking to upgrade to a digital SLR. The camera's main function will be to photograph guitar parts that will upload to eBay for sale, although it will also serve as the ''family camera''

Some of these parts include painted wood that my current Nikon Coolpix 5400 is struggling with (especially reds and whites) no matter what I do with the white balance. The Coolpix also has to have a ton of light to get a presentable photo, so I feel something with great low-light performance could really help.

I'm looking presently at the Nikon D50 (although I'm now a little afraid of Nikon), Canon Rebel XT and Olympus E-Volt E-500. Budget is around $750 max

Suggestions? - Thanks

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Digital SLR with great low light and color performance?
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Digital SLR with great low light and color performance?
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
4 total posts
Collapse -
Olympus 300 Evolt lowlight/color performance
by hajea / January 1, 2006 6:12 AM PST

I experienced the same frustruation with Nikon Coolpix 5400 in low light. During photo sessions, auto focus got progressively slower and slower unless I had tons of light. Bought an Olympus Evolt 300 based on a NY Times review which stated it had excellent low light focusing capability. I am very happy with its ability to focus clean and sharp, even in dim lighting. I shoot portraits primarily (dogs and people) and the fur and skin tones are excellent. Took a while to get use to the differences in the menus and on-camera buttons between the Nikon and Olympus, but now I love it. Don't know how the Olympus 300 compares to the 500.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Table Top Photography
by snapshot2 Forum moderator / January 1, 2006 8:44 AM PST

Since you are photographing a 3 dimentional object, a camera that performs well in low light is just a part of the answer.

When you start doing ''close focus'' shots, you get into depth of field.

Rule of thumb: more light means greater depth of field.

Here is an example of depth of field:
The camera was a Canon 20D with a 50mm f1.8 lens.
The lens was 16 inches from the model car.
Lighting was a 13Watt fluorescent desk lamp.
...(overhead and to the front, & 16 inches from the model car)

First shot is with aperture set at f2.8 and shutter at 1/50th of a second.

http://img.photobucket.com/albums/v159/randol9p9/IMG_0184800.jpg

Second shot is with aperture set at f11 and shutter at about 1/3 of a second.

http://img.photobucket.com/albums/v159/randol9p9/IMG_0187B800.jpg

A tripod was used for both shots.

I was shooting in aperture priority mode:
I set the aperture and the camera sets the shutter speed.

The first shot is about what you would get if you had the camera in auto mode. Notice that the area that is infocus (front to rear) is very narrow.

The second shot has a much better depth of field due to stopping down the aperture to f11, but you pay a penalty of needing a very slow shutter speed. You must have a tripod for such a shot.

To improve this situation.....add more light.

...
..
.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
or increase the ISO. The 20D has a long way to go before
by Kiddpeat / January 1, 2006 2:34 PM PST
In reply to: Table Top Photography

noise will show up in this photo.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Cameras forum 4 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.