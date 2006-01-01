Digital SLR with great low light and color performance?

I experienced the same frustruation with Nikon Coolpix 5400 in low light. During photo sessions, auto focus got progressively slower and slower unless I had tons of light. Bought an Olympus Evolt 300 based on a NY Times review which stated it had excellent low light focusing capability. I am very happy with its ability to focus clean and sharp, even in dim lighting. I shoot portraits primarily (dogs and people) and the fur and skin tones are excellent. Took a while to get use to the differences in the menus and on-camera buttons between the Nikon and Olympus, but now I love it. Don't know how the Olympus 300 compares to the 500.
I'm looking to upgrade to a digital SLR. The camera's main function will be to photograph guitar parts that will upload to eBay for sale, although it will also serve as the ''family camera''
Some of these parts include painted wood that my current Nikon Coolpix 5400 is struggling with (especially reds and whites) no matter what I do with the white balance. The Coolpix also has to have a ton of light to get a presentable photo, so I feel something with great low-light performance could really help.
I'm looking presently at the Nikon D50 (although I'm now a little afraid of Nikon), Canon Rebel XT and Olympus E-Volt E-500. Budget is around $750 max
Suggestions? - Thanks