Hello,



I am completely new here and it is possible that i'm posting this in a completely inappropriate place. But please, I ask for help.

I am searching for a "Digital Library" or database that fits my company needs. What I require is a place on the internet or not (we have our own servers), to store all our company documents and simple files like photos. We need it to have a very high in functionality search engine. Please look at the list below to better understand what i mean.

If this is not the correct place to post inquiries of this type would you please be so kind as to redirect me to the correct place.



Thank you.





<div><span id="INSERTION_MARKER">







Normal

0









false

false

false



EN-US

X-NONE

X-NONE

















































































































































































































































































































































/* Style Definitions */

table.MsoNormalTable

{mso-style-name:"Table Normal";

mso-style-parent:"";

font-size:11.0pt;"Calibri","sans-serif";

mso-fareast-"Times New Roman";

mso-bidi-"Times New Roman";}







****** Digital Library: Functionality *******







********************************



MAIN Functions of Digital Library



********************************







Access to large amounts of information to users wherever they are

and whenever they need it.



Access to primary information sources.



Support multimedia content along with text



Network accessibility on Intranet and Internet



User-friendly interface



Hypertext links for navigation



Client-server architecture



Advanced search and retrieval.











***********************************************



DETAILS:



***********************************************







1. Quick loading of pages (quick scanning)



2. File sharing (for clients)



2.1 Link



2.2 E-Mail Attachment



2.3 Others



3. Filter/Search



3.1 Standard

search (Examle:

http://www2.smumn.edu/deptpages/tclibrary/images/ebsco_search.jpg)



3.1.1 Search by

unlimited number of parameters joined with AND, OR or NOT operators.





Parameters:



author



title



all text



subject terms



Abstract



Author-Supplied Keywords



Geographic Terms



People



Reviews and product



Company Entity



Journal Name



Description.



3.2 Basic Search:



3.2.1 Search

Modes and Expanders:



Find some of

my search terms



Find all my

search terms



Find any of

my search terms



SmartText

Searching Hint (This mode searches EBSCO Databases only.)



a phrase



a sentence



paragraph



or even whole pages



Apply

related words



Also search

within the full text of the articles



3.2.2 Limit your

results



Full Text



Scholarly

(Peer Reviewed) Journals



Publication



Number of

Pages



References

Available



Published

Date (Month-Year)



Publication

Type:



All



Periodical



Newspaper



Book



Primary Source Document



Educational Report



Health Report



Number of

Pages:



All



equal to



less than



grater than



Image Quick

View



Image Quick

View Types:



Black and White Photograph



Chart



Color Photograph



Diagram



Graph



Illustration



Map



3.3 Advanced Search:



Basic Search +



3.3.2 Language:

....



Cover

Story



PDF Full

Text available



Document

Type:



All



Abstract



Article



Bibliography



Book Chapter



Book Review



Case Study



Correction Notice,



Directory



Editorial



Entertainment Review



Entry



Film Review



Interview



Letter



Literary Criticism



Music Review



Obituary



Opinion



Poem



Poetry Review



Proceeding



Product Review



Recipe



Report



Short story



Speech



Television Review



3.4 Search History



Search with AND



Search with OR



Delete Searches



Save Searches/Alerts



Search ID



Search Terms



Search Option



Actions



3.5 Search Similar



4. Tools:



4.1 Add to folder



4.2 Print



4.3 E-mail



4.4 Save



4.5 Cite



4.6 Export



4.7 Create Note



5.Metadata/Tags



6.Folder Editing



7.View



7.1 If book cover not

available, select first image from that book and set as cover



7.2 Full View



7.3 Add to personal folder



7.4 Detailed Record



Authors



Source



Document Type



Subject Terms



Abstract



Author



Affiliations



ISSN (ID)



7.5 Custom Labels: tag

files in ways that make sense to user



8.Uploading:



8.1 Single item



8.2 Multiple items or

whole folder



9.User groups



10. Downloading:



10.1 as zip file



as pdf



as image



others







</div>