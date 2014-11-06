However there are fine DOCUMENT MANAGEMENT systems out today. This also can handle images.
Bob
Hello,
I am completely new here and it is possible that i'm posting this in a completely inappropriate place. But please, I ask for help.
I am searching for a "Digital Library" or database that fits my company needs. What I require is a place on the internet or not (we have our own servers), to store all our company documents and simple files like photos. We need it to have a very high in functionality search engine. Please look at the list below to better understand what i mean.
If this is not the correct place to post inquiries of this type would you please be so kind as to redirect me to the correct place.
Thank you.
<div><span id="INSERTION_MARKER">
Normal
0
false
false
false
EN-US
X-NONE
X-NONE
/* Style Definitions */
table.MsoNormalTable
{mso-style-name:"Table Normal";
mso-style-parent:"";
font-size:11.0pt;"Calibri","sans-serif";
mso-fareast-"Times New Roman";
mso-bidi-"Times New Roman";}
****** Digital Library: Functionality *******
********************************
MAIN Functions of Digital Library
********************************
Access to large amounts of information to users wherever they are
and whenever they need it.
Access to primary information sources.
Support multimedia content along with text
Network accessibility on Intranet and Internet
User-friendly interface
Hypertext links for navigation
Client-server architecture
Advanced search and retrieval.
***********************************************
DETAILS:
***********************************************
1. Quick loading of pages (quick scanning)
2. File sharing (for clients)
2.1 Link
2.2 E-Mail Attachment
2.3 Others
3. Filter/Search
3.1 Standard
search (Examle:
http://www2.smumn.edu/deptpages/tclibrary/images/ebsco_search.jpg)
3.1.1 Search by
unlimited number of parameters joined with AND, OR or NOT operators.
Parameters:
author
title
all text
subject terms
Abstract
Author-Supplied Keywords
Geographic Terms
People
Reviews and product
Company Entity
Journal Name
Description.
3.2 Basic Search:
3.2.1 Search
Modes and Expanders:
Find some of
my search terms
Find all my
search terms
Find any of
my search terms
SmartText
Searching Hint (This mode searches EBSCO Databases only.)
a phrase
a sentence
paragraph
or even whole pages
Apply
related words
Also search
within the full text of the articles
3.2.2 Limit your
results
Full Text
Scholarly
(Peer Reviewed) Journals
Publication
Number of
Pages
References
Available
Published
Date (Month-Year)
Publication
Type:
All
Periodical
Newspaper
Book
Primary Source Document
Educational Report
Health Report
Number of
Pages:
All
equal to
less than
grater than
Image Quick
View
Image Quick
View Types:
Black and White Photograph
Chart
Color Photograph
Diagram
Graph
Illustration
Map
3.3 Advanced Search:
Basic Search +
3.3.2 Language:
....
Cover
Story
PDF Full
Text available
Document
Type:
All
Abstract
Article
Bibliography
Book Chapter
Book Review
Case Study
Correction Notice,
Directory
Editorial
Entertainment Review
Entry
Film Review
Interview
Letter
Literary Criticism
Music Review
Obituary
Opinion
Poem
Poetry Review
Proceeding
Product Review
Recipe
Report
Short story
Speech
Television Review
3.4 Search History
Search with AND
Search with OR
Delete Searches
Save Searches/Alerts
Search ID
Search Terms
Search Option
Actions
3.5 Search Similar
4. Tools:
4.1 Add to folder
4.2 Print
4.3 E-mail
4.4 Save
4.5 Cite
4.6 Export
4.7 Create Note
5.Metadata/Tags
6.Folder Editing
7.View
7.1 If book cover not
available, select first image from that book and set as cover
7.2 Full View
7.3 Add to personal folder
7.4 Detailed Record
Authors
Source
Document Type
Subject Terms
Abstract
Author
Affiliations
ISSN (ID)
7.5 Custom Labels: tag
files in ways that make sense to user
8.Uploading:
8.1 Single item
8.2 Multiple items or
whole folder
9.User groups
10. Downloading:
10.1 as zip file
as pdf
as image
others
</div>