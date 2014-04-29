Did you know about this IE browser bug before reading the CNET Community newsletter?

"Did you know about this IE Browser Bug?"



Yeah I knew IE was bugged - but which bug? There is more than one.... IE is full of holes, a tin can at a shooting range has less holes in it!



That's why I use Chrome. But tbh all software has some kind of exploitation hole in it anyway, the most important thing is that when these holes are discovered how quickly they are fixed - and what is done to remedy them.



IE has a problem that it makes things "simple" for people and allows them to turn off warnings like "Warning you are about to install a program that could be a virus, are you sure you want to continue" to make it simple for the end user, where as other browsers don't allow you to disable these messages - or if they do they hide it in the settings where someone who doesn't exactly know what they are doing is unlikely to go in there and change it - where as IE has a nice big check box in the bottom corner of the message "Never show this message again" or "Always trust content from <company name>" which is a major security issue - you tick the "Always trust content from Microsoft" for example and someone hacks Microsoft and sends out a virus that appears to have come from Microsoft, you told IE to always trust content from there - so guess what it does! oops!