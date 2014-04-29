The CNET Lounge forum

Did you know about this IE browser bug before reading the CNET Community newsletter?

by Lee Koo (ADMIN) CNET staff/forum admin / April 29, 2014 7:20 AM PDT
Did you know about this IE browser bug before reading the 4/29/2014 CNET Community newsletter?

-- Yes, I heard/read about it in the news or other media source.
-- Yes, I was told by a friend or family member.
-- Yes, but I ignored it because I don't use IE.
-- Yes, but I didn't take it seriously.
-- No, I had no idea.
-- Other. (Please explain.)

Vote here: http://forums.cnet.com/2706-21566_102-2413.html
Did you know about this IE browser bug before reading the CNET Community newsletter?
7 total posts
Collapse -
Yes, Digger posted it earlier.
by Dafydd Forum moderator / April 29, 2014 7:22 AM PDT

Dafydd.

Collapse -
LOL you are on top of things Dafydd...
by Lee Koo (ADMIN) CNET staff/forum admin / April 29, 2014 7:26 AM PDT

Within a couple of minutes of me posting and you're replying already. You must be using the Forum Real Time activity page, aren't you? Happy

Thanks for being such a loyal forum participant!

Cheers!
-Lee

Collapse -
True!
by Dafydd Forum moderator / April 29, 2014 7:30 AM PDT

Dafydd.

Collapse -
First, read and act on Microsoft Technet Security Advice
by neher5 / April 29, 2014 5:17 PM PDT
Collapse -
This is one reason why I don't use Internet Explorer....
by darrenforster99 / April 29, 2014 7:22 PM PDT

"Did you know about this IE Browser Bug?"

Yeah I knew IE was bugged - but which bug? There is more than one.... IE is full of holes, a tin can at a shooting range has less holes in it!

That's why I use Chrome. But tbh all software has some kind of exploitation hole in it anyway, the most important thing is that when these holes are discovered how quickly they are fixed - and what is done to remedy them.

IE has a problem that it makes things "simple" for people and allows them to turn off warnings like "Warning you are about to install a program that could be a virus, are you sure you want to continue" to make it simple for the end user, where as other browsers don't allow you to disable these messages - or if they do they hide it in the settings where someone who doesn't exactly know what they are doing is unlikely to go in there and change it - where as IE has a nice big check box in the bottom corner of the message "Never show this message again" or "Always trust content from <company name>" which is a major security issue - you tick the "Always trust content from Microsoft" for example and someone hacks Microsoft and sends out a virus that appears to have come from Microsoft, you told IE to always trust content from there - so guess what it does! oops!

Collapse -
I heard it on the news
by itsdigger / April 30, 2014 1:37 AM PDT

about 4AM central time , Monday morning the 28th of April . Posted it here on Cnet around 8AM in the Spyware, viruses, & security forum and in the Windows XP forum to warn them that XP will not be patched.

Digger

