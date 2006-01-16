Mac Hardware forum

Did anyone notice? Jobs announces Intel, stock closes 80.86

by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 16, 2006 10:28 PM PST
5 total posts
(NT) (NT) Interesting!
by mrmacfixit Forum moderator / January 17, 2006 12:08 AM PST
What is Googles Stock?
by taboma / January 22, 2006 1:56 PM PST
In reply to: (NT) Interesting!

closing at right now? Just imagine?if you had the insight and some money to invest in these companies.
Mac/Apple anyone?? May be the right time right now with the Mac/Intel connection. $$$$$$ Wow and maybe. Just a guess on my part.
Bob, have you purchased that Mac/Intel laptop for your son yet? Really sound amazing to me. Wish I had some extra cash to send one to my son also. Impressive stats.

Just as a note, how long would it take in a learning curve to switch over to a Mac/Intel platform for an average student that was used to a Windows PC?

-Kevin

Probably exactly the same
by mrmacfixit Forum moderator / January 22, 2006 8:58 PM PST
In reply to: What is Googles Stock?

amount of time as switching to any OS X Mac.
Nothing changed in the OS that you can see

P

The same learning curve?
by taboma / January 23, 2006 1:05 PM PST

Unfortunately, every version with Mac or Windows introduction still presents a new and longer leaning curve for all. More bells and whistles that will never ever seem to stop. Learning the bells is like buildind a sand castle. Learning the whistles, is akin to stopping the tide from coming in and to prevent it from destroying your sand work?Nice try!
Until the next version.

-Kevin

