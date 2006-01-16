Did anyone notice? Jobs announces Intel, stock closes 80.86

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Discussion topics include MacBook Pro, MacBook, iMac, iPhone, PowerBook, upgrading Mac components and memory, Mac OS X, Mac printers, and Mac monitors.
closing at right now? Just imagine?if you had the insight and some money to invest in these companies.
Mac/Apple anyone?? May be the right time right now with the Mac/Intel connection. $$$$$$ Wow and maybe. Just a guess on my part.
Bob, have you purchased that Mac/Intel laptop for your son yet? Really sound amazing to me. Wish I had some extra cash to send one to my son also. Impressive stats.
Just as a note, how long would it take in a learning curve to switch over to a Mac/Intel platform for an average student that was used to a Windows PC?
-Kevin
Unfortunately, every version with Mac or Windows introduction still presents a new and longer leaning curve for all. More bells and whistles that will never ever seem to stop. Learning the bells is like buildind a sand castle. Learning the whistles, is akin to stopping the tide from coming in and to prevent it from destroying your sand work?Nice try!
Until the next version.
-Kevin
