Dictionary on line

Dear members,
Before I lost all the data on my old hard drive; I used yahoo dictionary, the way it worked was by high lighting the required word then right click it and then choose dictionary, now I have lost that feature, how can I regain it, it was a sort of default dictionary.
adnan
