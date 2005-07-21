DiamnondCS Announces Discontinuing TDS3

anyone that would like to follow the thread. It's too bad, I have never used it but always heard good reports about it.
http://www.wilderssecurity.com/showthread.php?t=90017
While going to update my defintions for TDS today I was redirected to Wilder Security forum, where there was an announcement TDS was no longer being supported.
While the announcement implied a new, more heuristic prdouct was soon coming, it was also clear that they could not afford to keep supporting TDS3 (i.e., it wasn't generating enough revenue to justify the expense of updating it).
Too bad, as it was a fine product.