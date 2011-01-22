Internet Service Providers forum

by autumlite / January 22, 2011 10:08 PM PST

Where I live I am eligible for dial up internet from ATT only.I was told when it is profitable for them, I would have DSL access.I had Hughes Net for a couple of years but do to poor health was forced to retire and thus dropped Hughes net due to cost.My old HP laptop is on it's last leg and I need to buy another but have been told that I can't use dial up with new laptops. What are those who have no choice but dial up, to do?

can't use dial up with new laptops? BS . . .
by Coryphaeus / January 23, 2011 5:46 AM PST
With the qualifier - modem. I haven't kept up with the newer models, but all you need is a dial up modem. This can be one that is built in to the laptop, or two different add-ons.

Search for a laptop with a built in modem. There must be some out there.

Add-on modems are prolific, being PCMCIA or USB. Either will work with a lsptop that contains a PCMCIA slot or USB port. As simple as installing the software drivers.

Whoever told you this is not up to speed. My high-end IBM ThinkPad has a built in dial-up modem, and even my 1997 ThinkPad will accept a PCMCIA modem.

can't use dial up with new laptops? BS . . . - New!
by autumlite / January 23, 2011 9:15 PM PST

Thank you so much for the quick and helpful response. Actually it was an ATT service technician who told me that.That should tell me something. Again,much thanks. Jean

You're quite welcome . . .
by Coryphaeus / January 23, 2011 9:35 PM PST

Makes me sad the AT&T person told such a lie.

