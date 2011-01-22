With the qualifier - modem. I haven't kept up with the newer models, but all you need is a dial up modem. This can be one that is built in to the laptop, or two different add-ons.
Search for a laptop with a built in modem. There must be some out there.
Add-on modems are prolific, being PCMCIA or USB. Either will work with a lsptop that contains a PCMCIA slot or USB port. As simple as installing the software drivers.
Whoever told you this is not up to speed. My high-end IBM ThinkPad has a built in dial-up modem, and even my 1997 ThinkPad will accept a PCMCIA modem.
Where I live I am eligible for dial up internet from ATT only.I was told when it is profitable for them, I would have DSL access.I had Hughes Net for a couple of years but do to poor health was forced to retire and thus dropped Hughes net due to cost.My old HP laptop is on it's last leg and I need to buy another but have been told that I can't use dial up with new laptops. What are those who have no choice but dial up, to do?