All makes, models, and what levels of service you have/had for both ATT/Vonage.
My gut feeling says you need to update/edit your contact list on your ATT phone(s) so voice dialing no longer tries to get to the old number. Your description of the problem is not written particular clearly, FWIW.
This type of problem requires minute details spelled out in order to help eliminate issues one may have missed during the process (porting, forwarding, etc.)....
Last week we had our old Vonage home number ported to my wife's phone with ATT.
The problem we are having is that since the vonage number was our home phone number when she tells her phone to dial home, it immediately rolls into her voicemail.
I know this is strange but is there anyway to get this to work or are we stuck with me having to turn my phone on every time she leaves the house so that she can reach me if needed by dialing my number instead of "home". Thanks in advance for any help.