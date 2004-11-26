Windows Legacy OS forum

Dial-up @ 21kbps???

by zardozfl / November 26, 2004 9:44 PM PST

This problem has happened before & the only way I could fix was to reformat & clean install, but I'm sure there's something much easier & would appreciate any help.
I use dial-up and until recently connected consistently at around 49kbps. Then all of a sudden one day I come home from work and now all I get is 21-24kbps. I've checked for Virus' & spyware; tried updating/uninstalling/reinstalling the modem & my earthlink software; bought a commercial program that's supposed to speed internet settings in the registry; and even tried manually adjusting some of the settings that I know how to adjust in the registry, all with no success. Setting the MTU to 1500 did let me connect @ 24kbps instead of 21kbps, but that's really no improvement. I've tested the modem on my wife's computer (about 30 feet away, on the other side of the house) & it works fine. We use the same phone line & she has no problems. So I'm out of ideas. Anybody else had this problem or any ideas for a solution?
I did notice when looking in System Info tool that the modem is listed as internal, when in fact it is a ModemBlaster v.92 DE5671 external. (It does have the correct drivers installed & the MB's onboard modem is disabled in BIOS.

Re: Dial-up @ 21kbps???
by Papa Echo / November 26, 2004 10:09 PM PST
Well, do you have an internal modem ? Choose which modem you want to use to connect to the Internet at Control Panel> Phones and Modems Options>Modem tab to see the list of modems, then right click the modem>properties to choose the device. If your modem is not listed, then that modem is not installed, or not detected. Then right click at your connection icon (at Control Panel>Network Connections) then properties and see the entry at "Connect using..." is correct.

Re: Dial-up @ 21kbps???
by mackman / November 27, 2004 2:05 AM PST
I too have tried many of those programs to no avail.
The one that did wonders for me is Cablenut (freeware)www.cablenut.com.
It is very intensive and extremely easy to implement

Re: Dial-up @ 21kbps???
by Steven Haninger / November 27, 2004 7:20 AM PST
You said you tested your wife's modem but did you try putting it on/in your PC to test? You mentioned having an internal modem so, since yours is external, you could remove it and try the internal one. To me, it sounds as if you're getting V.34 instead of V.9x which is critical of any noise. The noise could be on the phone line or in the elecrical components of your system. I no longer have dial up but I would make a quick test for line noise by attaching a phone, putting the receiver to my ear and pressing any one # on the phone to stop the dial tone. You could do this with both the connectors you and your wife use to see if you can "hear" any difference in what should be near dead silence to get V.9x.

