Dial-up @ 21kbps???

This problem has happened before & the only way I could fix was to reformat & clean install, but I'm sure there's something much easier & would appreciate any help.

I use dial-up and until recently connected consistently at around 49kbps. Then all of a sudden one day I come home from work and now all I get is 21-24kbps. I've checked for Virus' & spyware; tried updating/uninstalling/reinstalling the modem & my earthlink software; bought a commercial program that's supposed to speed internet settings in the registry; and even tried manually adjusting some of the settings that I know how to adjust in the registry, all with no success. Setting the MTU to 1500 did let me connect @ 24kbps instead of 21kbps, but that's really no improvement. I've tested the modem on my wife's computer (about 30 feet away, on the other side of the house) & it works fine. We use the same phone line & she has no problems. So I'm out of ideas. Anybody else had this problem or any ideas for a solution?

I did notice when looking in System Info tool that the modem is listed as internal, when in fact it is a ModemBlaster v.92 DE5671 external. (It does have the correct drivers installed & the MB's onboard modem is disabled in BIOS.