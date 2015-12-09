Devices for reading books

Computer Newbies forum

by falangsabai / December 9, 2015 12:52 AM PST

I would like suggestions for a device to read books. I am a PC user, and a senior who is very reluctant to embrace new technology. Lately I have figured out how to download epub books using Adobe digital editions and have a fair sized library of e pub books. I would like to be able to read these books when away from my PC. I need only a simple device that allows me to store and read books. I do not need telephone, camera or any other "computer bells and whistles". I want cheap and easy. Unfortunately I cannot just go to my local computer stores for suggestions, as I live in Thailand and the shop people do not speak adequate English. I need to know what I'm looking for when I go. I want to use my current library of e-pub books with Adobe digital editions.

Please suggest what kind of a device would do the job. As much specifics as possible would be appreciated.

There's a small issue.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 9, 2015 1:36 AM PST

The thing is that mass production has driven costs down so low that if you look for such a thing without the camera or WiFi then you might push the price up.

That out of the way, why not some Android tablet?

just about anything
by renegade600 / December 9, 2015 1:23 PM PST

just about any device will read them. just have to make sure you install the proper app. The cheapest will be the 50 dollar kindle fire.

Well Barnes & Noble
by orlbuckeye / December 14, 2015 6:20 AM PST

has the Nook but you have to purchase the books thru them on their store and Amazon has the Kindle.Both also have Nook and Kindle apps for windows, Ipad and Android tablets. I would go look at Barnes and Noble and even Walmart for some cheap tablets.

Kindle
by stephenhowe376 / December 15, 2015 11:49 AM PST

Hello Sir,

Please try Kindle e-book reader. You would not regret it.

Regards,
SH

