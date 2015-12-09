Devices for reading books

The thing is that mass production has driven costs down so low that if you look for such a thing without the camera or WiFi then you might push the price up.
That out of the way, why not some Android tablet?
I would like suggestions for a device to read books. I am a PC user, and a senior who is very reluctant to embrace new technology. Lately I have figured out how to download epub books using Adobe digital editions and have a fair sized library of e pub books. I would like to be able to read these books when away from my PC. I need only a simple device that allows me to store and read books. I do not need telephone, camera or any other "computer bells and whistles". I want cheap and easy. Unfortunately I cannot just go to my local computer stores for suggestions, as I live in Thailand and the shop people do not speak adequate English. I need to know what I'm looking for when I go. I want to use my current library of e-pub books with Adobe digital editions.
Please suggest what kind of a device would do the job. As much specifics as possible would be appreciated.