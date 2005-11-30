device manager does not show devices list

Found this, so I'M coping and pasting it here .



Check the Plug and Play Service to Startup in MSCONFIG



>To check on the status of the Plug and Play service from within MSCONFIG, perform

>the following steps:

>

>Click the Start button, click Run, and then type in the Open box msconfig. Click

>OK.

>The Microsoft System Configuration Utility window appears.

>Click the Services tab.

>Verify that the Hide all Microsoft Services checkbox is not checked; if it is, uncheck

>it.

>Scroll down the list of services until you see the service named Plug and Play.

>Click to check Plug and Play if the box is currently unchecked.

>

>NOTE: If you are still having difficulty accessing the Device Manager or the Status

>displayed in MSCONFIG is listed as Stopped, proceed to the next section to enable

>the Plug and Play service.

>Enable the Plug and Play Service

>

>To enable the Plug and Play service in a system where it is disabled, perform the

>following steps:

>

>Click the Start button, right-click My Computer, and then left-click Manage.

>The Computer Management window appears.

>Click Services and Applications, and then click Services.

>Click the tab labeled Standard, and scroll down to Plug and Play.

>Double-click Plug and Play.

>

>NOTE: If a warning dialog box appears, click OK.

>

>The Plug and Play Properties window appears.

>Click to change the Startup Type to Manual, and then click Apply.

>

>NOTE: If a warning dialog box appears, click OK.

>

>

>Under the Service Status section of the Plug and Play Properties windows, click the

>Start button.

>This will start the Plug and Play service.

>Click OK on the Plug and Play Properties.

>You should now be able to access the Device Manager



Tufenuf

__________________