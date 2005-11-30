device manager does not show devices list

Found this, so I'M coping and pasting it here .
Check the Plug and Play Service to Startup in MSCONFIG
>To check on the status of the Plug and Play service from within MSCONFIG, perform
>the following steps:
>
>Click the Start button, click Run, and then type in the Open box msconfig. Click
>OK.
>The Microsoft System Configuration Utility window appears.
>Click the Services tab.
>Verify that the Hide all Microsoft Services checkbox is not checked; if it is, uncheck
>it.
>Scroll down the list of services until you see the service named Plug and Play.
>Click to check Plug and Play if the box is currently unchecked.
>
>NOTE: If you are still having difficulty accessing the Device Manager or the Status
>displayed in MSCONFIG is listed as Stopped, proceed to the next section to enable
>the Plug and Play service.
>Enable the Plug and Play Service
>
>To enable the Plug and Play service in a system where it is disabled, perform the
>following steps:
>
>Click the Start button, right-click My Computer, and then left-click Manage.
>The Computer Management window appears.
>Click Services and Applications, and then click Services.
>Click the tab labeled Standard, and scroll down to Plug and Play.
>Double-click Plug and Play.
>
>NOTE: If a warning dialog box appears, click OK.
>
>The Plug and Play Properties window appears.
>Click to change the Startup Type to Manual, and then click Apply.
>
>NOTE: If a warning dialog box appears, click OK.
>
>
>Under the Service Status section of the Plug and Play Properties windows, click the
>Start button.
>This will start the Plug and Play service.
>Click OK on the Plug and Play Properties.
>You should now be able to access the Device Manager
I am running win xp home sp2, on a hp pavillion laptop, ZV5000, suddenly the wireless does not connect anymore, when i go to control panel and double click the wireless icon it just does not do anything, then i went to the device manager and the device manager does not shows any device , i am sure it is a spyware or something, does anyone knows about this issue, or any recomendation before i use the restore cd again, i would like to avoid it, this computer also has the internet security 2005 installed from a while ago and the wireless was working , i don't understand if the internet sec. 2005 is up to date this things still happenings
Thanks