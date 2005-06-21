Determine Dell motherboard

download CPU-Z. Should be the 925X chipset, but not sure mobo manufacturer. Install a new pci-express gfx card. the 7800GTX just came out for $600USD.
I bought a Dell Dimension 8400 series about 6 months ago. So far it?s been running smoothly but I have been considering upgrading and possibly installing new hardware.
I have been able to find most of the systems specs at the Dell site but for the life of me I can?t seen to find anything on the motherboard. I had heard that Dell?s customer service/tech support had a lot to be desired. Well I found that out first hand, needless to say I still don?t know what brand, make or model the motherboard is.
Does anybody know who makes Dell?s boards and how I can find out which board I have. Thanks.