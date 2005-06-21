Desktops forum

Determine Dell motherboard

by yogalin / June 21, 2005 1:10 PM PDT

I bought a Dell Dimension 8400 series about 6 months ago. So far it?s been running smoothly but I have been considering upgrading and possibly installing new hardware.

I have been able to find most of the systems specs at the Dell site but for the life of me I can?t seen to find anything on the motherboard. I had heard that Dell?s customer service/tech support had a lot to be desired. Well I found that out first hand, needless to say I still don?t know what brand, make or model the motherboard is.

Does anybody know who makes Dell?s boards and how I can find out which board I have. Thanks.

by damasta55r / June 21, 2005 3:10 PM PDT

download CPU-Z. Should be the 925X chipset, but not sure mobo manufacturer. Install a new pci-express gfx card. the 7800GTX just came out for $600USD.

(NT) (NT) Use BIOS string# for make of mtrbd.
by Willy / June 21, 2005 9:42 PM PDT
Determine Dell motherboard
by jcrobso / June 22, 2005 2:12 AM PDT

"Does anybody know who makes Dell?s boards ". Whoever Dell choses. Keep in mind the Dell's are NOT a standard ATX MB so you are "stuck" with it. And your only going to find out what Dell wants you to know.
But you can do video cards, hard drives and memory upgades. John

Intel
by angryfirelord / June 24, 2005 8:57 AM PDT

I think Intel makes Dell's mobos but it's not standard ATX so your stuck with it. The same goes for the power supply.

Adding drives, cards memory, ect. is ok though.

This is why I don't like dell anymore.

Use CPU-Z.

