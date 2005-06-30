Here's one of many articles about it.
-> www.freeantennas.com/projects/template/index.html
-> http://www.signonsandiego.com/uniontrib/20050613/news_lz1b13canned.html
Bob
I currently use a WMP54G wireless adapter (updated with the newest firmware)and the wireless router is a WRT54GS v1.0. Now my problem is that the the wireless router is owned by my landlord and its in my contract that we have use of it. Unfortunately I'm in the basement and i'm literally surrounded by brick walls (which kills signal). I currently can't break a low strength signal and my signal fades out fairly often. Worst of all I'm big into online gaming (particuarly WoW which seems to die out each time I start it) Does anyone have any ideas of things i can do to boost my adapters strength or a better choice for a wireless adapter. I'm currently on my 2nd adapter here and since it is not my router I can't go in and boost the router. I'm open to any suggestions if anyone has any :).