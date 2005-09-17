Desperate for my 18th birthday photos

The photo was taken with a flash.

The flash was too strong or the camera did not adjust properly.



I tried several methods to improve the photo.

I used the PhotoShop Elements 3 program.

I used:

Enhance/Adjust Lighting/Brightness Contrast

and set the brightness to -25



That helped the overall appearance, but that did not get rid of the white highlights on the face.



I used the Clone Stamp Tool set at 50% opacity to blot out the white highlights, and soften the color changes in the face and ear.



I then removed the bright background lights near the ear, with the Clone Tool set at 100% opacity. Those lights were distracting to me.



I still think that the color is a bit orange, but was unable to correct it and keep a natural appearance.



http://img.photobucket.com/albums/v159/randol9p9/FirstFix.jpg



I then cropped the photo to get rid of some of the background and here is what it looked like after the crop:



http://img.photobucket.com/albums/v159/randol9p9/FixPlusCrop.jpg



That is the best that I could do.

Someone who knows PhotoShop better than I, can probably do better.



Since these are once in a lifetime photos, you may want to get someone to work on the best ones.



