Desperate for my 18th birthday photos

Bad link
by
snapshot2
Forum moderator
September 17, 2005 11:52 PM PDT
The link you posted does not work for me.
Collapse -
heres one for the math freaks ;-)
Collapse -
That worked for me
by
taboma
September 20, 2005 3:39 PM PDT
Jonah, That worked and I was able to get the image.
I do not know how you did it, yet it worked for me. Kind of a nice photo. Needs color correcting in photoshop that's for sure.
-Kevin
Collapse -
Link failed. However, even if it succeeded, no one is likely
by
Kiddpeat
September 17, 2005 11:57 PM PDT
to do good restoration work for nothing. Such services usually fetch about $100 per hour.
This is one of the better 'Looking for free goods and services' posts I've seen. The sheer chutzpah is amazing.
Collapse -
A few people ARE likely to be interested.
by
snapshot2
Forum moderator
September 18, 2005 12:07 AM PDT
So, please post a good link and we will see if the photo can be improved.
Collapse -
Not a hard thing to do
by
mrobzo
September 18, 2005 6:40 AM PDT
There are many programs available to you for photo repair and enhancement. Try Jasc Paintshop pro, Adobe Photoshop, Microsoft Picture It or any of the many photo programs. I know your young but it is not polite to go into an information shareing sight and ask for free service. It is rude.
Collapse -
free service? rude?
wow!
i thought he he came to a help forum and asked for help...
Collapse -
Hi, Jonah. Usually people come here for help learning...
how to do things. That's not the tone of the original post (which comes across as "please do this for me!") So I don't blame KP for taking some umbrage. OTOH, the problem may well partially be a matter of tone in an unfamiliar language, since the original poster's from Italy. Meanwhile, I'm temporarily locking this thread to clean it up some.
-- Dave K.
Collapse -
Dave: Cleaning up ?
by
taboma
September 25, 2005 3:39 PM PDT
Dave, really not sure what you deleted, yet thanks.
I met with Lee Koo and Dennis Smith today (Sunday, Sept, 25th) in Braintree, MA. on their tour.
I told Lee and Dennis that these posts, from the Digital Camera forum, trying to help out a young kid, was one of the best I have ever been into and read.
Kidpeat was the hero in my estimation. I got into it rather late. Tried to help out also.
Nice forum issue.
Told Lee and Dennis what a great job Joe Randolf
(our Mod) did. The threads were just amazing. I have read them start to finish three times so far.
I'll probably read them again.
Dave, thanks for helping out.
-Kevin Smith
Collapse -
rude asking for help ???
by
topgunita
September 18, 2005 10:31 PM PDT
I'm young, you're right.However I was told already to help people when they are in need... I don't think I'm rude because that's just a forum, a place when you can express your opinions and ask the others. I wasn't asking any of you for free professional service( in fact I already sent a copy of the picture to a lab) but just an opinion (since I'm not an expert) if there was the possibility to solve the problem with some simple steps with Photoshop.That's all.
However thank you for you post
Collapse -
Oh, it looked to me like you wanted someone to fix the
by
Kiddpeat
September 19, 2005 6:52 AM PDT
photo, and upload it. You would then have the fixed photo. I did not realize that you just wanted an assessment of whether Photoshop can fix it.
The answer is yes and no. Yes, Photoshop can fix it. No, it not just a few simple steps in Photoshop.
Did you upload any normal photos?
Collapse -
no normal photo
by
topgunita
September 22, 2005 3:53 AM PDT
I didn't upload any normal photo because they are all ruined
Collapse -
This response is emblematic of the utter callousness...
by
hfguide
September 19, 2005 11:57 AM PDT
... of contemporary society, where money is everything to the point where a young person asking for help on a public forum is seen as *rude*. Sad-- just sad.
It reminds me of how in a simpler time when baseball players used to give their autographs for free; now young people who want one are sneered at that nothing in life is free, and that they should expect to pay $500 for one. The absurdity.
I'm sorry it annoys some people when others ask for help, but some of us don't mind helping people. If you don't want to help, it's a simple matter of just ignoring them instead of making a big stink about it and trying to embarrass the person or make them feel bad.
Collapse -
You Are 100% On Target....
by
Psych Doc
September 20, 2005 4:26 AM PDT
...The other poster(s) here who seem to be having a bit of a caniption because this poor guy asked for a little help are absolutely pathetic and should be ashamed of themselves.
What a drag some people are!!!
Collapse -
GREAT !!
by
topgunita
September 22, 2005 3:55 AM PDT
Finally there's somebody who defends me !!! Asking for some advices is not breaking the law I think !!!
Collapse -
Photo Rapair
by
snapshot2
Forum moderator
September 18, 2005 10:57 AM PDT
The photo was taken with a flash.
The flash was too strong or the camera did not adjust properly.
I tried several methods to improve the photo.
I used the PhotoShop Elements 3 program.
I used:
Enhance/Adjust Lighting/Brightness Contrast
and set the brightness to -25
That helped the overall appearance, but that did not get rid of the white highlights on the face.
I used the Clone Stamp Tool set at 50% opacity to blot out the white highlights, and soften the color changes in the face and ear.
I then removed the bright background lights near the ear, with the Clone Tool set at 100% opacity. Those lights were distracting to me.
I still think that the color is a bit orange, but was unable to correct it and keep a natural appearance.
http://img.photobucket.com/albums/v159/randol9p9/FirstFix.jpg
I then cropped the photo to get rid of some of the background and here is what it looked like after the crop:
http://img.photobucket.com/albums/v159/randol9p9/FixPlusCrop.jpg
Collapse -
congratulations and kudos!!
you just showed people what a help forum is all about!
jonah
Collapse -
Actually, it looks to me like it's got too much green and
Kiddpeat
/
blue. I played with it a bit, and found it needed lots of curve adjustment layers each operating on a different problem. It would take a lot of time to get it looking natural. That's why I asked him to post a normal photo so that skin tones can be seen.
However, time is money or opportunity, so I probably will not do anymore.
Collapse -
Quite easily?
by
taboma
/
Kidpeat, Please do not listen to those people that are not into graphics or photography. Just ignore them as I do.
Thanks for trying to help and your expertise. Welcomed by me.
I was able to download the file with the help from Jonah Jones. I will try to color correct the image using Photoshop V6. The file is low resolution, yet that's ok. Looks like the flash was used and very grainy image. Almost posterization effects
Give me a little time Wed. evening.
Right now, I am posting at 2:10am EST. Kind of late to start up Photoshop. Plus the fact, I want to read the rest of the posts.
Let's hope they are good ones.
Kidpeat, I need an address to send the file to. I could send the file to other members and they could set up a link for you. Let me know.
I could send it to Bob Proffitt also.
Bob, Is that OK with you?
-Kevin Smith
Collapse -
Thanks for your comments. I use PS CS2 these days, and
by
Kiddpeat
/
employed 15 mostly color adjustment layers with masks. I also did quite a bit of cloning and patching. I also whitened one eye and one tooth. I think it looks a lot better, but still needs more work.
If you want to send me something, you can send it to kiddpeat at yahoo dot c** where I'm sure you know what the c** is. I'll be looking forward to your results.
Collapse -
You look a bit too angry man!
by
topgunita
/
Hey ! Thanks for your trying. However I must say that I didn't oblige anybody to do a long job to fix my photo. I was just asking for some advice for me, so I can fix the other 40 pictures that are as ruined as the one I uploaded !!! I think you should calm down a little.
Anyway...thanks for you nice try
Collapse -
Link to Kiddpeat's repair efforts.
I deleted several posts, including his, that turned into mainly an insult-fest, but didn't want to remove the link to the fruits of his labors. I'll also quote the beginning of his message, before the insults, since it helps explain the difference of opinion about the original request.
http://img5.picsplace.to/img.php?file=img5/5/demo.jpg
The (edited) meat of his post: "There is no such thing as a free lunch. If you expect people to take the time to learn to use Photoshop for this kind of work, who are you to DEMAND that they give those skills away?! You don't seem to get it. What is being asked for is a gift. There is NO OBLIGATION to give gifts. Giving can be done freely, but there is, and should be, no sense of compulsion."
-- Dave K.
Collapse -
thank you
by
topgunita
/
September 18, 2005 10:27 PM PDT
Thank you very much for your kindness in trying to fix my picture. At least you understood that I didn't create this forum just to save money...(as others could have thought).
Anyway, now that I know that some serious work can fix them I'll try to find an expert to recover them.
Thanks again
Collapse -
birthday photos
by
tasuray
/
September 20, 2005 3:50 PM PDT
hi
you download PICASA2 from Google, it is free.
Hopefully your problem will be solved easily because it can be used by anyone even a novice.
best of luck.
Collapse -
For those who are interested, you should probably
by
Kiddpeat
/
September 18, 2005 10:41 AM PDT
upload a good photo of the people involved. Otherwise, it is impossible to know what your normal skin tones are.
Collapse -
i tried...
by
StinkFace
/
September 18, 2005 3:29 PM PDT
This didn't take me long so don't expect too much... i just messed with the curve, then adjust the hue and saturation, and finally cropped the photo. Just as Kiddpeat suggested, post a well exposed picture for reference. well here it is....
http://home.comcast.net/~n2szero/20050918125019_DSCN0961_Fixed.jpg
Collapse -
Thanks for the support
by
topgunita
/
September 18, 2005 10:22 PM PDT
Thanks for the nice try, it looked more natural. Unfortunately I can't post a picture for reference because all of them are like this . I was told that probably the problems are due to a light filter activated in the camera.
Collapse -
you could always try the ''old fashioned'' way
