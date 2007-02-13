desktop wireless help

and I have the following laptops connected to it
Dell Inspiron
Hp
Compaq Preserio
and I do NOT have any problems with any of them connecting.
You could connect using an ethernet cable or buy a wireless card and connect using the Netgear router.
You failed to tell us which type of internet you are using so this is the best information I can give.
Rick
I have a netgear 108mbps super g router, it has worked great with my laptop. I have just purchased a HP desktop dualcore AMD 64x2 4600+, which runs xp media and want to connect to my wireless network. Any suggestions if I should get a pci card or usb adapter? I have read reviews for Netgear and they weren't too favorable. Can I use another brand or will I suffer compatability problems