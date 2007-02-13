Networking & Wireless forum

desktop wireless help

by postroot / February 13, 2007 9:55 AM PST

I have a netgear 108mbps super g router, it has worked great with my laptop. I have just purchased a HP desktop dualcore AMD 64x2 4600+, which runs xp media and want to connect to my wireless network. Any suggestions if I should get a pci card or usb adapter? I have read reviews for Netgear and they weren't too favorable. Can I use another brand or will I suffer compatability problems

I have a Netgear WGR614 v6 router
by PudgyOne / February 13, 2007 10:05 AM PST
and I have the following laptops connected to it

Dell Inspiron

Hp

Compaq Preserio

and I do NOT have any problems with any of them connecting.

You could connect using an ethernet cable or buy a wireless card and connect using the Netgear router.

You failed to tell us which type of internet you are using so this is the best information I can give.


Rick

more info
by postroot / February 13, 2007 10:19 AM PST

My internet is broadband provided by Charter. I have read some posts that say the netgear doesn't work with AMD, is that a problem? Also do you recommend a card over a usb adapter? We don't want to hide ethernet cable, so that's not an option.

