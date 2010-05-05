My PC is a HP7330 operating on XP Pro. I bought it new about 4 years ago.



The issue is my desktop won't boot up after shutting down. I recently moved and when I unpacked the computer and plugged it in, it would not fully start up. In detail, I would only hear the fans kick on, and the light under neath the power button would flash between blue and orange. No hard drive activity present. I tried plugging it in other outlets, getting the same result. But when I took it to a repair shop, the computer started up just fine. We checked for loose components. Couldn't find anything, so I took it home and been using it for a month.



Two days ago, when a storm was approaching, I decided to shut down my computer and unplug it from the wall. After the storm, I plugged it in and the computer did the same thing as before. I decided to try the computer at dining room recepticle. After the computer failed to boot there. I decided to take it into the repair shop. Again it booted up fine (repair shop said it may possibly be a hard ware issue and would cost me $300-$400 to find out, and so on).



I noticed both times when it recovered from this that the internal clock was reset to 12:00am,Jan 01 2006. Could this be a clue or just an unrelated issue of a dead battery?

