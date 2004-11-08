desktop hijack #??:&%^$&

Download, update and run the following:
ad-aware
spybot - search & destroy
spy sweeper
If that doesn't work then try HijackThis and post the log in a Security Forum.
I had a large icon on my desktop (4" by 3")from a rogue website. it had a hotlink on it that said "to remove click here" but that took me to a website that sold security systems. I deleted a file "desktop.html" and now the icon is gone but the screen is all white and blank (ex normal icons). The desktop wallpaper is there but behind the white screen - i can see it if i remove the bottom taskbar. Any ideas on how to eliminate this white screen