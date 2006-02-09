Desktop and Taskbar dont show up

Charles, Go to the link below and scroll down to line 195(right column) and download the "Restore Desktop Icons and Taskbar" .vbs file. Save it to your hard drive (you may want to right click and use Save Target As). Double
click the vbs file. You will be prompted when the script is done.
"NOTE: If your anti-virus software warns you of a "malicious" script, this is normal if you have "Script Safe" or similar technology enabled. These scripts are not malicious, but they do make changes to the System Registry".
http://www.kellys-korner-xp.com/xp_tweaks.htm
I also suggest running a full virus scan with updated virus definitions as this problem many times is virus/malware related.
Hello,
Looking for some help here. Startup computer (slow), log into windows, then my computer doesn't do anything from there. No icons appear on desktop, taskbar doesn't show up, nothing. Doesn't restart, can still bring up task manager, open up tasks, etc. Any help would be greatly appreciated.
Running a Dell Dimension 8200, Pentium 4, 512 ram, big hard drive, windows 2000??
Thank you.
Charles