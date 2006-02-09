Windows Legacy OS forum

Desktop and Taskbar dont show up

by chazbaltimore36 / February 9, 2006 6:03 AM PST

Hello,

Looking for some help here. Startup computer (slow), log into windows, then my computer doesn't do anything from there. No icons appear on desktop, taskbar doesn't show up, nothing. Doesn't restart, can still bring up task manager, open up tasks, etc. Any help would be greatly appreciated.

Running a Dell Dimension 8200, Pentium 4, 512 ram, big hard drive, windows 2000??

Thank you.

Charles

Re: Desktop and Taskbar dont show up
by Tufenuf / February 9, 2006 6:08 AM PST

Charles, Go to the link below and scroll down to line 195(right column) and download the "Restore Desktop Icons and Taskbar" .vbs file. Save it to your hard drive (you may want to right click and use Save Target As). Double
click the vbs file. You will be prompted when the script is done.
"NOTE: If your anti-virus software warns you of a "malicious" script, this is normal if you have "Script Safe" or similar technology enabled. These scripts are not malicious, but they do make changes to the System Registry".

http://www.kellys-korner-xp.com/xp_tweaks.htm

I also suggest running a full virus scan with updated virus definitions as this problem many times is virus/malware related.

Tufenuf

didnnt do anything
by chazbaltimore36 / February 9, 2006 6:29 AM PST

ran program, didnt do anything, mcafee says no virsuse

any other ideas or clue as to whats wrong???

thanks again

charles

Re: didn't do anything
by Tufenuf / February 9, 2006 6:36 AM PST
In reply to: didnnt do anything

Charles, Bring up Task Manager, click on File>New Task (run...) and type in: explorer.exe and click OK.

Tufenuf

still got nothing
by chazbaltimore36 / February 9, 2006 6:51 AM PST
In reply to: Re: didn't do anything

i still got nothing...............strange

Try This
by Tufenuf / February 9, 2006 6:57 AM PST
In reply to: still got nothing

Charles, Try typing in: C:\Windows\explorer.exe

Tufenuf

still nothing
by chazbaltimore36 / February 9, 2006 7:01 AM PST
In reply to: Try This

i can get into window explorer, i double click the file, it says open, i click open, nothing happens

(NT) (NT) Can you try a system restore?
by Tufenuf / February 9, 2006 7:05 AM PST
In reply to: still nothing
You could try
by phantazy / February 9, 2006 7:12 AM PST
In reply to: still nothing
