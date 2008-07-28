Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum

General discussion

desk-top(DELL) comp not working

by doreen lowe / July 28, 2008 10:05 AM PDT

I have a desk-top computer(make=DELL) which is XP. I have been useing it for internet//email ect but for no reason at all it has decided not to work. NOT even any of my imformation on DESK_TOP has appeared. can any one advise me please. I am new to this.
also I have tried twice to get two types of wireless modum set up onto it. not even that will download.
have gone thro ALL instructions .still nothing.
Dipsy Do.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: desk-top(DELL) comp not working
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: desk-top(DELL) comp not working
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
4 total posts
Collapse -
Did you try system restore?
by Marianna Schmudlach / July 28, 2008 12:11 PM PDT

Use System Restore

After you've decided to use System Restore to revert your system to a previous state, start the System Restore Wizard and follow the prompts. To use the System Restore Wizard, make sure you're logged on as an administrator, and then follow these steps:

1.


Click Start, point to All Programs, point to Accessories, point to System Tools, and then click System Restore.

2.


On the Welcome screen, click Restore my computer to an earlier time, and then click Next.

3.


On the Select a Restore Point page, select the date from the calendar that shows the point you'd like to restore to, as shown in Figure 2, and then click Next.

4.


On the Confirm Restore Point Selection page, verify that the correct restore point is chosen, and then close any open programs.

5.


Click Next if you are ready to proceed or click Back to change the restore point.

6.


The computer will shut down automatically and reboot. On reboot, you'll see the Restoration Complete page, and then click OK.

http://www.microsoft.com/windowsxp/using/helpandsupport/getstarted/ballew_03may19.mspx

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Did you try system restore? Looking for more available.
by mikemesserle / August 18, 2008 11:23 AM PDT

Can you help with regaining more days to choose from for a restore point. Currently I am only able to restore to the current day. I have allowed for the max space to be allowed for System Restores.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Give SAFEMODE a try.......
by Marianna Schmudlach / August 18, 2008 12:06 PM PDT

Safemode XP

There are two ways to do this:

The most common is to reboot your computer and then repeatedly hit F8 while it's booting up.

The other way to to go to Start, Run, type in msconfig, and click OK. When the System Configuration Utility window comes up, click the BOOT.INI tab, select SAFEBOOT, and then OK. You will get asked to reboot and when you do, it will come up in Safe Mode.

When you're done in Safe Mode, go back to msconfig and remove the checkmark from SAFEMODE.

As you are in SAFEMODE :

Click Start, point to All Programs - Accessories - System Tools - System Restore.

have a look here:

http://bertk.mvps.org/

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum 4 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.