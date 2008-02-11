I am trying to deploy xp using wds, can some-one point me to a document that stipulates the steps from start to finish, I am referring to the steps after WDS has been installed and configured in native mode. I have loaded a Vista image but I need to deploy XP. I have a brand new xp install on dell pc, build my PE boot dvd and can create a image using either image x or image manager. Somewhere something is not working out.
