Denon 2807 setup

if you have not already. With the function switch set to dbs push the input button on the remote to scroll the different types of inputs for that source. This is from my limited knowlege of my 3806 that I am sturggling to set-up.
I am trying to setup a Denon 2807 A/V receiver for the first time. I have two input sources I am connecting to a Denon 2807 AV receiver with the monitor output to a Samsung LN-S4692D LCD TV. One input source is a Motorola cable TV digital converter box and the other is a Sony DVP-NS75H DVD player. The cable box has component video output but not HDMI, while the DVD player does have HDMI output. My original plan was to: (1)connect the cable box to the 2807 via the DBS tuner component video input ports; (2) connect the DVD player to the 2807 via HDMI input port 2; and (3)connect the 2807 to the TV via the monitor out HDMI port. However, when the 2807 funtion switch is set to DBS, my TV does not receive a signal from the HDMI input cable. I have checked and re-checked all of my connections and settings without success. Should I just bypass the 2807 and plug the cable TV box component video cables directly into the TV and run the audio cables only to the 2807? Assuming I could get it to work, what is the advantage of routing component video from a digital cable converter box through the A/V receiver?
Any guidance would be greatly appreciated. I have found it impossible to get through to Denon technical support.