by JoelPargot / July 12, 2006 2:50 AM PDT

I am trying to setup a Denon 2807 A/V receiver for the first time. I have two input sources I am connecting to a Denon 2807 AV receiver with the monitor output to a Samsung LN-S4692D LCD TV. One input source is a Motorola cable TV digital converter box and the other is a Sony DVP-NS75H DVD player. The cable box has component video output but not HDMI, while the DVD player does have HDMI output. My original plan was to: (1)connect the cable box to the 2807 via the DBS tuner component video input ports; (2) connect the DVD player to the 2807 via HDMI input port 2; and (3)connect the 2807 to the TV via the monitor out HDMI port. However, when the 2807 funtion switch is set to DBS, my TV does not receive a signal from the HDMI input cable. I have checked and re-checked all of my connections and settings without success. Should I just bypass the 2807 and plug the cable TV box component video cables directly into the TV and run the audio cables only to the 2807? Assuming I could get it to work, what is the advantage of routing component video from a digital cable converter box through the A/V receiver?

Any guidance would be greatly appreciated. I have found it impossible to get through to Denon technical support.

Try this
by Larry Pigeon / July 12, 2006 7:20 AM PDT
In reply to: Denon 2807 setup

if you have not already. With the function switch set to dbs push the input button on the remote to scroll the different types of inputs for that source. This is from my limited knowlege of my 3806 that I am sturggling to set-up.
Tom
I will be fiddling with my receiver tomorrow and if I come across something I will let you know.

ANOTHER WAY TO GO
by stewart norrie / July 12, 2006 8:33 AM PDT
In reply to: Try this

I run all my vidio straight to the t.v. and use optical audio from my componits to the amp I feel that optical aidio gives you the best sound quality period Also by using vidio switching on your t.v. you can fine tune all your inputs seperatily the only problem is you have to switch vidio on your t.v. and audio on your amp. no big deal good luck to you, in closing I own a Denon 3805 and running it in the 7.1. mode and the sound is so sweet, very involving I also own there 2910/955 d.v.d. player and using h.d.m.i. output and optical audio output puts out awsome sound and picture stewee

Problem solved
by JoelPargot / July 13, 2006 12:34 AM PDT
In reply to: ANOTHER WAY TO GO

Thanks for the info. I finally solved the problem by plugging the CV cables from the cable box to the "TV Tuner" CV input on the 2807 receiver(rather than the DBS input). I was told by a Denon deal it did not matter which of the 3 CV input I used for cable box input, but apparently it does because it worked when I made the change. I did not try Tobster's suggestion so that may also work.

After going through all of the hassle trying to figure that one out, I decided to use the setup Stewart suggested (i.e. CV from cable box to directly to TV & optical audio from cable box to receiver), with the addition of running RCA audio cables from the cable box directly to the TV. My wife does not want to fool with the receiver when watching daytime TV, so this setup would allow her to use the TV without the receiver. When I want to use the receiver for audio when watching TV, I will mute the TV audio and set the input function switch on the receiver to TV tuner to listen to the audio from the cable box.

Thanks again for your inputs.

