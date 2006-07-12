Denon 2807 setup

Thanks for the info. I finally solved the problem by plugging the CV cables from the cable box to the "TV Tuner" CV input on the 2807 receiver(rather than the DBS input). I was told by a Denon deal it did not matter which of the 3 CV input I used for cable box input, but apparently it does because it worked when I made the change. I did not try Tobster's suggestion so that may also work.



After going through all of the hassle trying to figure that one out, I decided to use the setup Stewart suggested (i.e. CV from cable box to directly to TV & optical audio from cable box to receiver), with the addition of running RCA audio cables from the cable box directly to the TV. My wife does not want to fool with the receiver when watching daytime TV, so this setup would allow her to use the TV without the receiver. When I want to use the receiver for audio when watching TV, I will mute the TV audio and set the input function switch on the receiver to TV tuner to listen to the audio from the cable box.



Thanks again for your inputs.