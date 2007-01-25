Windows Legacy OS forum

by matthiasman / January 25, 2007 3:35 AM PST

I'm trying to help out my girlfriend and score some points with her parents, so help would most definately be appreciated.

My girlfriends dad did something to the computer, and all the usernames disappeared.
the accounts were remade, however, my girlfriend had her doccuments as "made private", and as such, we can't access them (all the doccuments were still in the C drive, so thats all fine and dandy)

is there any way to access the folder, becuase every time it's double clicked on, we get the little "access is denied" popup.

Thanks in advance.

Matt (and Emily)

You are posting a reply to: Denied access
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
RE: Denied access
by chinatown7 / January 25, 2007 3:50 AM PST
In reply to: Denied access
gah
by matthiasman / January 25, 2007 4:01 AM PST
In reply to: RE: Denied access

1) in the advanced view there's no "simle file sharing" option to check or unckeck
2) when i right click and properties on the locked file, thre's no security tab.

still no resolution

RE: gah
by chinatown7 / January 25, 2007 4:39 AM PST
In reply to: gah

What OS are you using? Is your file system NTFS or FAT? File System needs to be in NTFS.

Thus, when u click on the ?View? tab - Scroll to the bottom. It should be the last one. Once you clear it, then you will see the security tab in the properties.


Chinatown

bleh
by matthiasman / January 26, 2007 10:20 PM PST
In reply to: RE: gah

We're on Windows XP, but thats all i know.
And i have no idea what NFTS or FAT means. all i know is tht when i go to tools, folder options, view, the last available option is "show pop up description for folder and desktop items"

it's a my doccuments file, which is found in C/doccuments and settings/Emily/my_documents if thats any help.

sorry, complete noob at this. lol

RE:need more info
by chinatown7 / January 27, 2007 12:16 PM PST
In reply to: bleh

Ok, looks like you are using Windows XP Home & not Professional Edition.
Now I need additional info:

What was the dad doing to cause the usernames to disappear? How was he able to recreate it?

Are the new usernames the same as the ones deleted (disappeared)?

What folder is the one made private & was deleted? Example: is Folder ?Emily? the one giving you the error message or is that the new acct name?

Thanks,

Chinatown

b4 u give me the additional info... try this 1st
by chinatown7 / January 27, 2007 1:35 PM PST
In reply to: bleh

Since you are not using Window XP Professional, you?ll need to login to safe mode and access the security tab from there.

1. Restart the computer in safe mode (F8 on startup), and then log on to the account that says Administrative or an account that has administrative credentials.
2. Right-click the folder/file that you want to take ownership of or in your case, the folder that is giving you the error message, and then click Properties.
3. Click the Security tab, and then click OK on the Security message (if one appears).
4. Click Advanced, and then click the Owner tab.
5. In the Name list, click your user name or the folder you need access to. Then click Administrator if you are logged in as Administrator, or click the Administrators group. Select the Replace owner on subcontainers and objects check box.
6. Click OK, and then click Yes when you receive the following message:
You do not have permission to read the contents of directory folderName. Do you want to replace the directory permissions with permissions granting you Full Control?
All permissions will be replaced if you press Yes.
7. Click OK, and then reapply the permissions and security settings that you want for the folder and its contents.

