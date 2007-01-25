Denied access

Good Afternoon,
this should do the trick.
http://support.microsoft.com/kb/810881
Let me know,
Chinatown
I'm trying to help out my girlfriend and score some points with her parents, so help would most definately be appreciated.
My girlfriends dad did something to the computer, and all the usernames disappeared.
the accounts were remade, however, my girlfriend had her doccuments as "made private", and as such, we can't access them (all the doccuments were still in the C drive, so thats all fine and dandy)
is there any way to access the folder, becuase every time it's double clicked on, we get the little "access is denied" popup.
Thanks in advance.
Matt (and Emily)