Denied access

Since you are not using Window XP Professional, you?ll need to login to safe mode and access the security tab from there.



1. Restart the computer in safe mode (F8 on startup), and then log on to the account that says Administrative or an account that has administrative credentials.

2. Right-click the folder/file that you want to take ownership of or in your case, the folder that is giving you the error message, and then click Properties.

3. Click the Security tab, and then click OK on the Security message (if one appears).

4. Click Advanced, and then click the Owner tab.

5. In the Name list, click your user name or the folder you need access to. Then click Administrator if you are logged in as Administrator, or click the Administrators group. Select the Replace owner on subcontainers and objects check box.

6. Click OK, and then click Yes when you receive the following message:

You do not have permission to read the contents of directory folderName. Do you want to replace the directory permissions with permissions granting you Full Control?

All permissions will be replaced if you press Yes.

7. Click OK, and then reapply the permissions and security settings that you want for the folder and its contents.