Democrat women are ugly and will raise taxes?

There's one picture of Rosie that is hilarious, although may be a fake. Maybe.
Somebody seems to think so. The video compares Republican women and Democratic women with tunes like "She's a lady" for some and "Who Let The Dogs Out" for others. It's actually a political ad in Minnesota.
http://www.thefrisky.com/post/246-democratic-women-will-raise-your-taxes-and-theyre-ugly/?TrackID=obpaid&obref=obnetwork
So far, one women involved in the state House race has called the video ?juvenile? and asked for it to be removed. The webmaster has refused, telling the Minnesota Independent, ?its only intention as to bring a smile to a few peoples [sic] face.? Because, you know, calling women ugly dogs is hilarious.