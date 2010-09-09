Speakeasy forum

Democrat women are ugly and will raise taxes?

by James Denison / September 9, 2010 11:37 PM PDT

Somebody seems to think so. The video compares Republican women and Democratic women with tunes like "She's a lady" for some and "Who Let The Dogs Out" for others. It's actually a political ad in Minnesota.

http://www.thefrisky.com/post/246-democratic-women-will-raise-your-taxes-and-theyre-ugly/?TrackID=obpaid&obref=obnetwork

So far, one women involved in the state House race has called the video ?juvenile? and asked for it to be removed. The webmaster has refused, telling the Minnesota Independent, ?its only intention as to bring a smile to a few peoples [sic] face.? Because, you know, calling women ugly dogs is hilarious.

7 total posts
new link, for however long it lasts
by James Denison / September 9, 2010 11:50 PM PDT
if they're too good looking
by JP Bill / September 10, 2010 12:03 AM PDT

you can't afford them either.

(NT) the video is blocked
by oldie and goody / September 10, 2010 4:06 AM PDT
(NT) that's why the "new link" above
by James Denison / September 10, 2010 5:00 AM PDT
In reply to: the video is blocked
I'm surprised.
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / September 11, 2010 6:41 AM PDT
that was the proper response for them.
by James Denison / September 11, 2010 9:03 PM PDT
In reply to: I'm surprised.

Whining about it wasn't.

