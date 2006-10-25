TVs & Home Theaters forum

General discussion

Dell TVs Yay or Nay

by CptAizen / October 25, 2006 7:58 AM PDT

What do you guys know about Dell LCDs? Does anyone here have one or has seen one in action? If so can you tell me whether it was good or bad? I am looking at the 32" model and looking at those monthly payments (im 16 and dont have 1200 bucks to drop on this TV). I am looking at this TV because it looks like a GREAT TV for the price. I was looking at a 32" Samsung, but it was 1600 dollars. Give any info you can on the TVs as it will be very much appreciated.

PERSONALLY, I DON'T HAVE AN OPINION ON THE DELL'S...........
by Riverledge / October 25, 2006 8:41 AM PDT
In reply to: Dell TVs Yay or Nay

HOWEVER, IF they are anything like the GATEWAY PLASMAs
I'd run, not walk away from them.

good luck, riv.

Collapse -
What is Dell's main business?
by NM_Bill / October 26, 2006 3:25 AM PDT
In reply to: Dell TVs Yay or Nay

TVs or generic computers? They are just volume buying looking for any extra business. Why not spend some time checking reviews & prices of the actual LCD makers?

You are young & pushing your budget as it is. Fortunately high competition in the smaller screen sizes have resulted in really good price drops. By the way, the price drop trend is expected to continue, just in case you can put off the purchase.

Check out the shopping sites like C/NETs & ResellerRatings.com for featured bargains. Then you must make sure the online seller is a trustworthy merchant. Best source I know of is customer feedback on RellerRatings. Don't consider for a second any low rated seller. No shortage of thieving scammers.

The smaller LCD screen size sets available have tempting prices especially for 17-20."

Sorry to sound like the doubting grandfather that I am, but I think you looking at 32" size is just daydreaming. Way too ambitious & too much money. Of course it's your money & life. Maybe daddy can throw money at you with no sweat.

