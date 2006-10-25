Dell TVs Yay or Nay

HOWEVER, IF they are anything like the GATEWAY PLASMAs
I'd run, not walk away from them.
good luck, riv.
What do you guys know about Dell LCDs? Does anyone here have one or has seen one in action? If so can you tell me whether it was good or bad? I am looking at the 32" model and looking at those monthly payments (im 16 and dont have 1200 bucks to drop on this TV). I am looking at this TV because it looks like a GREAT TV for the price. I was looking at a 32" Samsung, but it was 1600 dollars. Give any info you can on the TVs as it will be very much appreciated.