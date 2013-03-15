Dell Precision Workstation 530 Ram Problem

I have a Dell Precision Workstation 530, yes the big old one with dule Xeon's. I am having problem adding more ram. I purchased the two expantion boards, and read the install manual (ok after it did not work). I tested all the ram on the main system board and it works fine. I know slot 1 is on one board and slot 2 is on the second board. I have tested it will all 4 megs and all the way down to 1 meg.
It will not boot up. It beeps then nothing. I did not see any bios settings to change. I was told this is the proper ram for the expantion cards.
Can some one help?
Thanks....Larry
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.