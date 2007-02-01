I can never keep track of which Dell laptops do and do not come installed with Windows Vista.
Never buy a computer unprepared and plan out what is needed months and advance. I do not need to buy a laptop until August, but I am already pricing out different models. In the process I came across a sale on the Dell Inspiron 640m. If you select the right option it upgrades the ram from 512 MB to 2 GB for $50 and adds a 8X CD/DVD Burner (DVD+/-RW) with double-layer DVD+R write capability. I know their is a catch, but it is somewhat reasonable for once. Dell is trying to clear out their Windows XP models and the Dell Inspiron 640m might also be gone soon also. But, if you like Windows XP this is not a bad sale. I might be wrong because I sometimes dodge the first bullet and do not see the second. Too make a long story short, if you are in the market check out the sale at http://www.dell.com/content/products/features.aspx/inspn_640m?c=us&cs=04&l=en&s=bsd it ends 02/07/2007.