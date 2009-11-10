Dell forum

Dell laptop Issues? Dell gave my money back!

by tommyboy84 / November 10, 2009 2:49 AM PST

Dell XPS M2010 laptop Issues? Dell gave my money back!
I recently got my $4,000 back from Dell because of my problems!
I see many people having the same issues and referring to their
expensive laptop as a 'paper weight, boat anchor, etc.
I know the feeling!
The Lemon law does exist for computer, laptop, TV, consumers.
Consumers are protected, Manufactures must refund your total costs
if they failed to repair correctly during their warranty period.
I can supply you with step by step instructions.
reply to this posting to start your refund!
Contact me for details

Dell laptop Issues? Dell gave my money back!
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited.
So sad it's come to this
by Alpsp / November 16, 2009 8:25 PM PST

Hi, I have a vostro 1310 laptop which crashes then needs disks to boot afterwards. It has been into repair with Dell 3 times in the last 6 months. I got it back about a months ago, the warranty ran out 3 weeks ago and now it is doing it again, I would love to know how to get my Money back. The laptop is useless if it's not reliable :o(

Collapse -
help with dell
by elizykitty / July 27, 2010 1:31 AM PDT

I have an inspiron Dell replaced after countless problems. Now suddendly it quit working dell refuses to help me. Now that it is not working I see all the other people that have had the same battery problem. Dell knew about the problems and sent me this hopimg it would last past my warranty. I stll owe money on this pos. I am so frusterated.
please help
I heard there was a lemon law
elizykitty@hotmail.com

Collapse -
Did you want spam?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 27, 2010 1:36 AM PDT
In reply to: help with dell

"please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended."

I can have the admin edit that out if you wish.

Back to the battery. Most batteries are 300 cycle units that don't last past 12 to 18 months. The reason why may not interest you but it is all about fitting the product price to the market as well as getting it to last longer if not by much on the warranty.

There's a reason to extend such warranties.
Bob

Collapse -
Laptop Battery problem... how to care for them
by ferraribeng / July 31, 2010 12:02 PM PDT
In reply to: help with dell

As pointed out, generally laptop battery has limited charge cycles. This translated to their lifespan range from less than 12 month to up to 18 months. Under normal circumstances, the first sign that it is dying is the duration of the battery can last after it is fully charged. By the time it reduces to half the duration it normally last it is brand new, it is about time to get a new battery. It won't take long before it becomes useless.

How you can lengthen the battery life span? The obvious answer is not to use the battery when not neccessary. Most of us can find power outlets at home, office, school and even public library. It is better to removed the battery from the laptop and run it with your power adaptor. Keep the battery for need to use situation when there is power outlet available.

BECAREFUL of hotplugging. My sneaking feeling tell me these absolute NOs.

1) Do not remove the battery when your laptop is plugged in with the power adaptor and it is on. While removing the battery this manner, electrical surge can be created and it drastically reduced the lifespan of the battry. I find this out the hard way. Always switch off and adaptor and then unplug the power cable first. After that you can remove or connect your battery.

2) Do not plug in or unplug your adaptor connector to or from your laptop when the power is on. Switch off the power outlet first. The same reason, pluging and unplugging can produce electrical surge which are damaging to your electrical components, especially the battery, in your laptop. It is always a good practice.

Not recommended:
1) Don't keep charging your battery even it is fully charged... like leaving it overnight. I noticed a lot of people do that at home and in office. Doing this constantly really shorten the lifespan of the battery, although more gradual than hot plugging. Well, you can length the battery lifespan by another 5 to 6 months.

Of course these tips will be useless to people who are constantly on the go and do not have electrical outlets available most of the time. But do bear the tips in mind to save some money from buying batteries, which can be costly.

Collapse -
xps m1530 dell need money back
by dnixonlella / September 7, 2010 3:17 PM PDT

this has been a very bad deal the computer has been a problrm lost now wireless connection not all the disc work have had it worked on many time I am Realtor and depend on it but this is costing time and money how to I get my monry back. It is two years old..

Collapse -
Requesting my money back tonight for Dell XPS Studio 1647
by scottalant-23754927022086488928389677449797 / October 22, 2010 12:26 AM PDT

Hi! So I bought a $4000(over 4 years of instalments) Dell XPS 1645 notebook with a 1080P screen resolution and extended warranty. After 3 weeks I called tech support cause it had major problems. They sent a techie over to my house to repair it, but that made it worse. They sent the same tech back a week later and that made it even worse again! I called Dell to demand a replacement or refund. They promised me the XPS 1647 with the same setup or better. I got my new laptop today and found that they downgraded my screen from a 1080P to a 900P.. Why have a laptop with a blueray drive if I dont have a 1080P screen..?! Tonight Im going to call Dell and demand a refund. Any advice??

Collapse -
dell laptop issues--how to get refund
by goodtogo118 / October 29, 2010 1:23 PM PDT

Please send instructions on how to get my money back, or at least a response from a real executive.
Thank you very much.

Collapse -
Need Step by Step Instructions
by funkeejunkee / November 12, 2010 11:08 AM PST

Hey wondering if you could give me more details on how to go about getting a refund from Dell. I've had a laptop a couple years now, still on warranty, and the same issue keeps arising. It's been repaired and sent back about 5 times now with the same issue. They keep changing the part it breaks after a little while then repeat. Very tired of this and ready to take action

Collapse -
How to get lemon law refund from dell
by kapica3 / November 15, 2010 12:24 AM PST

HI my college daughter has had her hard drive replaced, some other part replaced and now the computer blew out again (all in 3 months). How do I go about being refunded from Dell under lemon law. Thank you for your response.

Collapse -
Motherboard issue
by wutek2008 / November 17, 2010 11:23 PM PST

I had motherboard replaced 3 times in Latitude XT2 and it STILL ain't working, can you pls let know how you did with money back, many thx

Collapse -
Dell XPS M1530 - Instructions Requested for getting refund
by lp_rice / November 21, 2010 11:35 PM PST

Hi,

I have had a Dell XPS M1530 since Jan 2009. I have had 3 replacement hard drives, the mother board & heat unit.

I feel this laptop is a lemon - and am very disappointed that it has had so many problems.

I would apprecate ant information regarding getting a refund for this.

Thanks!

Collapse -
Need my hard earned $$$ back
by Z3R0HER0 / December 29, 2010 10:41 PM PST

Hello,

I purchased a Xps M1730 two years ago and its been the biggest mistake of my life. It's been sent in on warranty twice, once off of warranty and it finally died a few months ago and is utterly useless. Im tired of waiting on hold With Dell customer service for what seems like hours, always being transferred to every single department they have. I threw over $4000 away for this laptop and I still owe $2000 on it! I want my money back!

Collapse -
Need Money Back
by drdave17 / January 23, 2011 9:45 AM PST

I purchase from Best Buy in another state but Dell serviced the Laptop in my state. Now almost two years later and both Laptops both never functioned properly how do I get my money back?

Best Buy never responded to my request for refund. Dell said they do not give refunds.

Would be great to know how to get refund. Benn almost two years now.

Collapse -
Dell lapy
by nicholasarmwood / January 27, 2011 6:16 PM PST
In reply to: Need Money Back

I have a dell lapy since 2006 got the motherboard replaced thrice. .very disappointed

Collapse -
best buy = worst buy
by Cead_DoesHisHomework / March 28, 2011 8:44 PM PDT
In reply to: Need Money Back

Best Buy engages in some of the most unethical, deceptive, & downright criminal practices imaginable. I've personally experienced this myself on more than one occasion (took me a few times to learn my lesson never to shop there) & I know many others who've had similar experiences with Best Buy - every horror story being utterly unbelievable - simply atrocious treatment from that company...

Collapse -
i need a total unit replacemement from dell
by dinesh_hr / March 9, 2011 3:49 AM PST

hi i have a dell xps m1530...i have got numerous probs with it...overheating...graphics error..bluescreen...nvcp.sys error...got its parts replaced a couple of times but to no good...sent it to their place in bangalore,india...but they say its purchased under employe purchase program and whole unit replacement is not possible which i think is a false statement.please kindly let me know the way to get my money back rupees 550000 or a total unit replacement.thanks

Collapse -
poor Functionality.
by richabansal / April 5, 2011 12:26 AM PDT

Hi,
i baught my lappy 5 months ago. and from starting itself it is showing problem of slow booting up,,also as and when it gets hanged. I thought that may be windows have been crashed, so i formatted my lappy, reinstalled windows. For 2 days it worked properly , but now again it is showing the same problem i.e. slow booting up, hanging up again and again. Please help me what to do. Or is there any possible way for me to replace my lappy.

Collapse -
Good news.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 5, 2011 12:29 AM PDT
In reply to: poor Functionality.
Collapse -
Studio XPS
by smurfkinz / January 4, 2012 5:14 AM PST

I was wondering if you could help me out. I came across this and I definitely would like to try to get my money back for my computer. Ive had 3 motherboard replacements, a new screen, new hardrive, 2 complete system restores, and many little problems with my Studio XPS 1640. The problem is, my computer is almost 2 years old. I don't want to deal with Dell anymore and they offered my money back awhile ago but unfortunatelly I didnt do it. If you have any advice for this, let me know. Thanks!

Collapse -
How can I get my money back from Dell?
by momer1 / March 23, 2012 4:18 AM PDT

I had Dell Studio 1737 since 2010 and how can I get my money back from dell.

Collapse -
Two things
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / March 23, 2012 4:21 AM PDT

1] You are posting to a 2009 discussion. Most members here will just 'walk on by' when they see the date of the discussion.

2] Why do you want your money back?

Mark

