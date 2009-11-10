Dell laptop Issues? Dell gave my money back!

As pointed out, generally laptop battery has limited charge cycles. This translated to their lifespan range from less than 12 month to up to 18 months. Under normal circumstances, the first sign that it is dying is the duration of the battery can last after it is fully charged. By the time it reduces to half the duration it normally last it is brand new, it is about time to get a new battery. It won't take long before it becomes useless.



How you can lengthen the battery life span? The obvious answer is not to use the battery when not neccessary. Most of us can find power outlets at home, office, school and even public library. It is better to removed the battery from the laptop and run it with your power adaptor. Keep the battery for need to use situation when there is power outlet available.



BECAREFUL of hotplugging. My sneaking feeling tell me these absolute NOs.



1) Do not remove the battery when your laptop is plugged in with the power adaptor and it is on. While removing the battery this manner, electrical surge can be created and it drastically reduced the lifespan of the battry. I find this out the hard way. Always switch off and adaptor and then unplug the power cable first. After that you can remove or connect your battery.



2) Do not plug in or unplug your adaptor connector to or from your laptop when the power is on. Switch off the power outlet first. The same reason, pluging and unplugging can produce electrical surge which are damaging to your electrical components, especially the battery, in your laptop. It is always a good practice.



Not recommended:

1) Don't keep charging your battery even it is fully charged... like leaving it overnight. I noticed a lot of people do that at home and in office. Doing this constantly really shorten the lifespan of the battery, although more gradual than hot plugging. Well, you can length the battery lifespan by another 5 to 6 months.



Of course these tips will be useless to people who are constantly on the go and do not have electrical outlets available most of the time. But do bear the tips in mind to save some money from buying batteries, which can be costly.