Dell hanging at BIOS

Forgot to say it is running windows XP SP3
Hi,
I have a Dell vostro 200 which is hanging at the Dell BIOS screen, or moaning about not being able to find HD0. I have tried taking the hard drive out and putting it in a caddy, and i was able to see the files, and i have also tried swapping the data cable (it is a 500GB 7200RPM SATA seagate drive) for the cable for the secondary bay with no success. I have also managed to get it booting off a USB drive, so i doubt it is the RAM. Any ideas?
Thanks in advance
The system is a dell vostro 200,
2.6 GHZ core 2 duo
2GB ram (i think its DDR2)