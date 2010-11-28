Computer Help forum

by brilldoctor / November 28, 2010 3:19 AM PST

Hi,

I have a Dell vostro 200 which is hanging at the Dell BIOS screen, or moaning about not being able to find HD0. I have tried taking the hard drive out and putting it in a caddy, and i was able to see the files, and i have also tried swapping the data cable (it is a 500GB 7200RPM SATA seagate drive) for the cable for the secondary bay with no success. I have also managed to get it booting off a USB drive, so i doubt it is the RAM. Any ideas?

Thanks in advance

The system is a dell vostro 200,
2.6 GHZ core 2 duo
2GB ram (i think its DDR2)

Oops
by brilldoctor / November 28, 2010 3:22 AM PST
In reply to: Dell hanging at BIOS

Forgot to say it is running windows XP SP3

I wonder.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 28, 2010 3:25 AM PST
In reply to: Oops

If this is that old XP SATA issue. Tell use exactly how you got XP to see that SATA drive and how you know the right SATA port is connected to said drive.
Bob

No
by brilldoctor / November 28, 2010 3:41 AM PST
In reply to: I wonder.

its not even getting to xp its just staying at the bios

sorry.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 28, 2010 3:54 AM PST
In reply to: No

I piled more questions in my reply and didn't get answers. Tell more.

ok
by brilldoctor / November 28, 2010 4:04 AM PST
In reply to: sorry.

all it is showing is the screen in the middle. i have dried resetting the cmos

image
by brilldoctor / November 28, 2010 4:01 AM PST
In reply to: No
not seen in xp
by brilldoctor / November 28, 2010 4:11 AM PST
In reply to: I wonder.

i havent got xp to see the drive - i used a caddy with my macbook

More info here
by brilldoctor / November 28, 2010 4:13 AM PST
In reply to: Oops
"how you know the right SATA port is connected to said drive
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 28, 2010 4:21 AM PST
In reply to: More info here

"how you know the right SATA port is connected to said drive.
Bob"

The hanged BIOS might be a clue. But does it not hang when you pull off the SATA connections and reset the cmos bios to defaults?
Bob

