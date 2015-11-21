Dell died. Can't find files on Hard Drive

My Dell Studio 1745 completely died. Nothing when I press the button. I took the hard drive out and put it in an enclosure but I can't see my files. I see the drive and some files but nothing of use like pictures or documents. The drive is definitely working fine in the enclosure otherwise. My friend thinks that maybe they are encrypted.
Does anyone know how to access the files on the hard drive? If encrypted is there any way to get them without repairing the original computer?
To be clear, I do not see the folders at all so it is not a case of needing permission. When I plug the enclosure into a mac or another Dell computer I simply only see about 1GB of files on a ~300GB drive. Any ideas???
