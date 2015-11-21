Dell forum

Question

Dell died. Can't find files on Hard Drive

by nukesul / November 21, 2015 4:55 PM PST

My Dell Studio 1745 completely died. Nothing when I press the button. I took the hard drive out and put it in an enclosure but I can't see my files. I see the drive and some files but nothing of use like pictures or documents. The drive is definitely working fine in the enclosure otherwise. My friend thinks that maybe they are encrypted.

Does anyone know how to access the files on the hard drive? If encrypted is there any way to get them without repairing the original computer?

To be clear, I do not see the folders at all so it is not a case of needing permission. When I plug the enclosure into a mac or another Dell computer I simply only see about 1GB of files on a ~300GB drive. Any ideas???

31 total posts
Clarification Request
(NT) did you format the drive?
by James Denison / November 21, 2015 5:10 PM PST
Re: did you format
by nukesul / November 21, 2015 5:35 PM PST

No I have not formatted the drive. I removed it, put it in an enclosure and tried in 3 different computers to access the files. This is where I'm stuck.

(NT) wpgwpg has the answer then
by James Denison / November 21, 2015 5:42 PM PST
In reply to: Re: did you format
I'm getiing the impression that this isn't your Dell
by itsdigger / November 21, 2015 5:52 PM PST

sooo, if I'm wrong, let's roll with it. ....

Re: Isn't my DELL
by nukesul / November 21, 2015 7:08 PM PST

Do you suspect everyone who asks for help? Do you have a reason for your accusation? If you're so knowledgable then perhaps your reasons for accusing me of something may shed a light on the issue.

But if you just like hearing yourself talk....then save it.

Yes
by itsdigger / November 21, 2015 7:28 PM PST
In reply to: Re: Isn't my DELL

I like hearing myself talk ....
I didn't accuse you of anything .. why so pretentious ?

did you encrypt
by renegade600 / November 21, 2015 5:05 PM PST

unless you encrypted it, it should not be encrypted unless you ran across a ransomware site.

Did you try a search for your files?

re:did you encrypt
by nukesul / November 21, 2015 5:40 PM PST
In reply to: did you encrypt

No, not that I am aware of at least.

I do not see anything that remotely looks like the files I want. I only see a half dozen or so folders that mean nothing to me`.

If it helps, it almost looks as though I am only seeing one partition of files. But there doesn't seem to be a way to get across the partition. (I have no idea if this is correct or if this even makes sense. This is just what it seems to me.)

you have to do a search on that drive
by renegade600 / November 21, 2015 7:00 PM PST
In reply to: re:did you encrypt

do not look do a search...just do a wild card search for the file extension of one of the files you saved. for example, if your graphics are saved as jpeg, do a *.jpg search in search

re: do a search
by nukesul / November 21, 2015 7:12 PM PST

I'll try that too. Thanks. jpeg are likely the only files I care about. My music files are mostly just my copied CDs which I can always copy again.

This is what works for me.
by wpgwpg / November 21, 2015 5:09 PM PST

First make sure you have your file view set to show hidden files and you're signed on with administrator authority. Then open Windows Explorer (File Explorer) and click on C: in the left side. Now on the right side, look down and find the USERS folder and double-click it. This will show the list of user IDs on your hard drive. Find the one you use and double-click it. Now you will see the folders you're looking for, e.g. Downloads, Documents, Pictures, Music, etc. Double-click one of these and you'll see its contents.
`
Good luck.

re: this is what works for me.
by nukesul / November 21, 2015 5:34 PM PST

I'll look again. I don't recall seeing a "USERS" file. Remember I have the drive out and in an enclosure. I am simply trying to get my files off. So yes I am the administrator on the computer I have it hooked to.

If that doesn't work
by James Denison / November 21, 2015 5:43 PM PST

All you can do is try some various recover softwares such as TestDisk, Recuva, Easus.

re: If that doesn't work
by nukesul / November 21, 2015 5:54 PM PST
In reply to: If that doesn't work

Does anybody have a preference for any of the recovery softwares? Are any of them free??

I'd look at all 3
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 21, 2015 5:57 PM PST

I did a google on the titles and they look free still.

It's a Users FOLDER, not a file. Every Windows hard drive..
by wpgwpg / November 21, 2015 5:54 PM PST

...has one. If it's not there, something really strange has happened. You'll never see a working Windows drive without one.
`
Good luck.

Re: USERS FOLDER
by nukesul / November 21, 2015 6:20 PM PST

I'll look again. Hopefully its as simple as that. I'm no computer wiz but my friend is and he never came up with that. Nothing on the drive looked remotely like anything I was familiar with. The folders showing weren't familiar in any way. But I'll check again and will let you know how I fare. Thanks for the suggestion.

NO USERS FOLDER
by nukesul / November 22, 2015 7:31 AM PST
In reply to: Re: USERS FOLDER

Not there as far as I can see.

This is All I See on the drive.
by nukesul / November 22, 2015 7:28 AM PST

vcredist.bmp
VC_RED.MSI
VC_RED.cab
msdia80.dll
install.res.3082.dll
install.res.2052.dll
install.res.1042.dll
install.res.1041.dll
install.res.1040.dll
install.res.1036.dll
install.res.1033.dll
install.res.1031.dll
install.res.1028.dll
install.ini
install.exe
globdata.ini
eula.3082.txt
eula.2052.txt
eula.1042.txt
eula.1041.txt
eula.1040.txt
eula.1036.txt
eula.1033.txt
eula.1031.txt
eula.1028.txt
06212ececd329a1246d221be46bcb7
MRT.exe
5cbe0a2d76512d7962192920c7
watermark.bmp
SplashScreen.bmp
RGB9Rast_x86.msi
RGB9RAST_x64.msi
netfx_Core_x86.msi
netfx_Core_x64.msi
header.bmp
Graphics
warn.ico
SysReqNotMet.ico
SysReqMet.ico
stop.ico
Setup.ico
Save.ico
Rotate8.ico
Rotate7.ico
Rotate6.ico
Rotate5.ico
Rotate4.ico
Rotate3.ico
Rotate2.ico
Rotate1.ico
Print.ico
DisplayIcon.ico
3082
LocalizedData.xml
3076
LocalizedData.xml
2070
LocalizedData.xml
2052
LocalizedData.xml
1055
LocalizedData.xml
1053
LocalizedData.xml
1049
LocalizedData.xml
1046
LocalizedData.xml
1045
LocalizedData.xml
1044
LocalizedData.xml
1043
LocalizedData.xml
1042
LocalizedData.xml
1041
LocalizedData.xml
1040
LocalizedData.xml
1038
1037
LocalizedData.xml
1036
LocalizedData.xml
1035
LocalizedData.xml
1033
LocalizedData.xml
1032
LocalizedData.xml
1031
LocalizedData.xml
1030
LocalizedData.xml
1029
LocalizedData.xml
1028
LocalizedData.xml
1025
LocalizedData.xml

That doesn't look like a Windows Explorer display.
by wpgwpg / November 22, 2015 7:38 AM PST

What does Windows Explorer show? That display is from something else because Windows Explorer displays don't look like that. Besides, there are no folders at all shown there. If no folders show in Windows Explorer, then it is definitely time for a recovery program.
`
When you've gotten your system back like you want it, I urge you to get yourself an external hard drive and a good 3rd party backup program. You can set it up to do everything automagically at the time and frequency of your choice. 1 TB external hard drives are about $50 these days and a really good FREE backup program is the Easeus Todo Backup Free. That can save you a lot of time and frustration the next time something like this happens. Sooner or later it happens to all computers for one reason or another.

Good luck.

re:Explorer display
by nukesul / November 22, 2015 7:45 AM PST

That is what i see on Finder on my Mac although it shows the same on mine and my friends PC. Guess I'll try one of the recovery programs then.

It's not the end of the world but a little annoying. As luck would have it, it died the same morning my new computer was scheduled to arrive! Wish it could have held out one more week!! I thought the enclosure would have been a snap and left me with a back-up drive. No such luck though.

Thanks for the advice. If there's any other suggestions I'd love to hear them.

how many partitions?
by James Denison / November 22, 2015 7:51 AM PST
And it comes up as DATAPART1
by nukesul / November 22, 2015 7:30 AM PST

DATAPART1 is what the drive is called. This is what made me wonder if I am only seeing one side of a partition.

what are you using to view the external drive?
by James Denison / November 22, 2015 7:44 AM PST

Some older 32 bit system like XP? I suspect you had a GPT drive and an older system like XP will only see what got put into the MBR area, which on a GPT drive is supposed to be a "protective MBR". The files you list are some sort of program installation and the eula are agreements statements, the xml files are for various languages, depending on what's chosen when a program is installed. Did you try and install an old 32 bit program on the drive, one that may not have been GPT aware?

You need to boot to something that is GPT aware and see if you can access that instead, or repair it from the backup boot section that all GPT store also at the end of the drive.

re:What are you using
by nukesul / November 22, 2015 7:52 AM PST

Right now I am using a brand new Macbook to look at it. My PC is an under year old DELL running Windows 10. The laptop was also recently upgraded to 10 from 7. I think my buddy was using 7 when he looked at it the other day.

The laptop is about 5 years old. The drive is in a brand new enclosure because the laptop will do absolutely nothing.

I don't know if Mac is GPT aware or not
by James Denison / November 22, 2015 7:57 AM PST
In reply to: re:What are you using

Know very little about them, not sure what time frame the Macbook falls into either. I know the Linux version I suggested, which can be booted into a full version, but "read only" Linux system is GPT aware and will give a good chance of determining what state the drive is in now. There's a number of commands which can be used to give a complete view of the drive situation.

re:GPT Aware??
by nukesul / November 22, 2015 8:27 AM PST

You're over my head with this and LINUX. As I said my PC sees the same files using windows 10. I just happen to be on my mac at the moment because its convenient.

How do I get linux? Is it a big deal? My PC is practically brand new and is just a bedroom computer. It's just a bit more of a pain because the screen is mounted on the wall. If you have advice using that operating system I can plug it in there though.

Linux
by James Denison / November 22, 2015 3:14 PM PST
In reply to: re:GPT Aware??
http://distrowatch.com

http://osdisc.com

make your own LIVE DVD with most popular version
http://linuxmint.com

You download an ISO file, in your case a 64 bit version, and "burn image" to a DVD. You then boot from the DVD. If there's a GPT file table (GUID Partition Table) then it should become viewable in the file manager in Linux Mint. I prefer MATE desktop for ease of use, or Cinnamon for looks.
re:linux
by nukesul / November 24, 2015 3:55 PM PST
In reply to: Linux

Getting too technical for me. Maybe I'll let a local shop look at it. I tried TestDisk and it's not getting me anything.

Thanks for everyone's help.

And it comes up as DATAPART1
by munkitkat / March 23, 2016 6:32 AM PDT

DATAPART1 is what the drive is called. This is what made me wonder if I am only seeing one side of a partition. Happy

