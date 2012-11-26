Dell.com Bait and Switch during Black Friday

As these are limited deals and web sites break a lot, I can only guess we can only attribute to human error.
Bob
All,
I followed the CNET recomendation for the Dell 14z during Black Friday and I was able to get it in, but today Dell sent an email saying that their system had a problem and they could not fullfill all the orders with the 14z. They said that I should cancel my order or accept a the Inspiron 15 instead (heavier and bigger). Have you heard any other complaints of Dell.com doing bait and switch for Thanksgiving? BTW, they also have the worst customer service in a long time.....it too me 146 minutes to get my call answered this morning.