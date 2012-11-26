Dell forum

Dell.com Bait and Switch during Black Friday

by Bears343 / November 26, 2012 1:20 AM PST

All,

I followed the CNET recomendation for the Dell 14z during Black Friday and I was able to get it in, but today Dell sent an email saying that their system had a problem and they could not fullfill all the orders with the 14z. They said that I should cancel my order or accept a the Inspiron 15 instead (heavier and bigger). Have you heard any other complaints of Dell.com doing bait and switch for Thanksgiving? BTW, they also have the worst customer service in a long time.....it too me 146 minutes to get my call answered this morning.

5 total posts
I see it up on Cyber Monday on amazon.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 26, 2012 3:09 AM PST

As these are limited deals and web sites break a lot, I can only guess we can only attribute to human error.
Bob

The offer is over.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 26, 2012 9:23 AM PST

Sorry but such things are what they are.

Don't cancel if you have your order in for what you want at the price. Might take a bit long for it to get filled. My Transformer deal won't be here for weeks.
Bob

They scammed me too.
by ehs75 / November 26, 2012 7:44 AM PST

They had the nerve to call the Inspiron 15 an upgrade even though it had the same memory and processor but was larger and heavier. When I tried to get them to give me a similar discount on a different 14 inch model they told me that was not available and that I either had to take the computer I didn't want or cancel the order. I wasted about 2 hours of my time and got nothing for it.

http://www.groubal.com/dell-com-bait-and-switch/
by magnru / November 27, 2012 11:09 AM PST

If you have been taken in by this bait and switch report it on groubal. We may have a class action lawsuit here.

