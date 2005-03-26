When you plug it in, do you see a green light by the battery indicator? If not, you need to buy a new charger.
Ian
I have a dell c400 running win2k and have recently been terribly ANNOYED with this. My computer frequently displays that warning, and eventually goes to standby automatically. My computer is plugged into DC power, which is what I use almost exclusively. What could be the problem?
I had several instances of Jave byteverify, but removed them and still have the problem. I am dealing with a JS/loop trojan/virus. Could that be the problem? I have checked every conncection, changed outlets, etc.
Any help is greatly appreciated.
Kay