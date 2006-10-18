Dell does not manufacturer an "Axim MP3," so I'm not sure if you are speaking of the Dell Axim X51 line of PDAs or the Dell DJ, their line of portable MP3 players that was recently terminated. (Note that the Dell Axim line will also be terminated Q2 2007.)
Assuming you mean the former, the Axim X51 is fine or playing music files, just as most other PDAs are. They are not designed as MP3 players, however, so the interface may seem to be lacking in comparison and the battery life is significantly less. (You'll get 4-5 hours of use before you must stop and recharge.)
Is the Dell Axim's MP3 suppose to be any good?