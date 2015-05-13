Dell forum

Question

Dell Alienware and Warranty Joys

by Stephen6388 / May 13, 2015 9:06 PM PDT

This is an update to the post I started called Issues.
Well it seems after looking though the internet Dell seem to have an art at selling warranties but have no intention of honoring said warranties. An issue I have found myself in, my solicitor contacted Dell twice now, once stating the issues and another offering to sent the laptop to depot for repair if a temporary replacement was given. Unfortunately Dell do not offer temporary replacements as stated in their repair at depot service. Fine still no idea as to why my onsite warranty is not being honored.
The Dell advanced customer relations department employee agreed to sent the onsite engineer on the 3rd March but decided to not honor the agreement on the 5th March. So since the 6th March my last email, the employee never contacted me again even though my last email had questions, hence I contacted a solicitor and all of a sudden this employee arises out of the thin air and contacts my solicitor.
The issues still are ongoing since Jan 2015 and I have had enough of the blatant efforts from Dell to fob me off and hope I go away, well no as today I am going back to my solicitor to proceed with filing a court hearing.
Anyone out there ever taken Dell to court?

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Dell Alienware and Warranty Joys
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Dell Alienware and Warranty Joys
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
1 total post
Back to Dell forum
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.