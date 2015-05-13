Dell Alienware and Warranty Joys

This is an update to the post I started called Issues.

Well it seems after looking though the internet Dell seem to have an art at selling warranties but have no intention of honoring said warranties. An issue I have found myself in, my solicitor contacted Dell twice now, once stating the issues and another offering to sent the laptop to depot for repair if a temporary replacement was given. Unfortunately Dell do not offer temporary replacements as stated in their repair at depot service. Fine still no idea as to why my onsite warranty is not being honored.

The Dell advanced customer relations department employee agreed to sent the onsite engineer on the 3rd March but decided to not honor the agreement on the 5th March. So since the 6th March my last email, the employee never contacted me again even though my last email had questions, hence I contacted a solicitor and all of a sudden this employee arises out of the thin air and contacts my solicitor.

The issues still are ongoing since Jan 2015 and I have had enough of the blatant efforts from Dell to fob me off and hope I go away, well no as today I am going back to my solicitor to proceed with filing a court hearing.

Anyone out there ever taken Dell to court?